Ashton Kutcher made peace with divorce from Demi Moore — until her tell-all memoir hit

A man with short brown hair in a white shirt and dark blue jacket.
Ashton Kutcher at the L.A. premiere of Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” on Monday.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Ashton Kutcher isn’t quite over ex-wife Demi Moore‘s memoir, “Inside Out,” more than three years after its release.

In an interview with Esquire published Tuesday, the beloved “That ‘70s Show” star said he was “f— pissed” that Moore revealed details of their turbulent marriage after he worked to keep his personal life away from the public eye.

“I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and [wife] Mila [Kunis], and my life and my family,” he told Esquire of the book’s arrival. “And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school.”

Kutcher, 44, and Moore, 60, married in September 2005 and divorced in November 2013. In her memoir, Moore alleged that Kutcher encouraged the couple to have threesomes and break the “G.I. Jane” actor’s sobriety.

After briefly touching on the memoir, which seemed to be a sore spot, Kutcher said, “I don’t want to open anything up in that realm.” He said he’s still in contact with Moore’s three daughters, whose father is actor Bruce Willis.

Kutcher also weighed in on the legal battles concerning his former “That ‘70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson. The latter actor has been accused of raping and assaulting three fellow members of the Church of Scientology at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. (Masterson will be retried later this year after his 2022 trial ended with a deadlocked jury.)

Kutcher said he “[feels] for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way” but wants Masterson “to be found innocent of the charges brought against him.”

He said he “can’t know” what happened with his former co-star. “I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the D.A. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment.”

