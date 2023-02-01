Latto put her underwear on eBay, and bids hit almost $100,000 before item’s removal

How much would you pay for the underwear of Grammy-nominated rapper Latto?

Turns out some were willing to dole out almost $100,000.

The “Big Energy” performer listed her cheetah-print underwear on eBay earlier this week as a stunt to get back at a commenter on Twitter who dragged the artist for seemingly wearing the same underwear twice. But the item was later removed for violating the platform’s used-clothing policy.

On Sunday, Twitter user @extraathique had tweeted side-by-side photos of Latto appearing to wear the same underwear with the caption, “Can’t afford new panties ?”

“Oh no, it’s the panty police,” Latto sarcastically commented hours later while retweeting the user.

She then took to Instagram to give fans an “inside look” into her “panty drawer” to show her “Target panties that caused such a discrepancy yesterday.” Latto pulled out several identical cheetah-print underwear, which she said she routinely wears at home and on tour.

The following day, she shared another tweet and post on Instagram, this time with the eBay listing of her apparently used underwear: “Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice.”

A 99-cent opening bid on Monday had ballooned to bids closing in on $100,000. But by Tuesday, eBay had removed the sale, perhaps in response to another person who tagged the selling platform in a tweet questioning the sale.

“Listings that include used underwear are prohibited under our used clothing policy,” an eBay spokesperson told The Times in an emailed statement, addressing its decision to remove Latto’s “offending items.”

An archived version of the now-deleted eBay listing showed the bid at $91,700. Other screenshots of the page shared online had the bid as high as $93,100.

Amid the flurry of wardrobe attention, Latto released a teaser of an unreleased single with a video of her in the studio with her friends, dancing under a shower of cash to the catchy pop track.

Latto is nominated for two awards at the 2023 Grammys: best new artist and melodic rap performance for the live version of her song “Big Energy.” The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.