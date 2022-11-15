Here’s the list of 2023 Grammy nominees (updating)

Here is the list of nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards. The contenders will be announced live at 9 a.m. PT from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., who will be joined by artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Jimmie Allen, Luis Fonsi, Ledisi, Smokey Robinson and “CBS Mornings” co-anchors Nate Burleson and Gayle King.

The ceremony will air live on Feb. 5 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on CBS while streaming on Paramount+.

Jon Batiste took home multiple awards last year, including album of the year. Wins in the “big four” categories, which were increased from eight to 10 nominees, also included the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak-led Silk Sonic group for record and song of the year and Olivia Rodrigo for best new artist.