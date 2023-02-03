Has Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ accent left the building? Actor says it is on the way out

Austin Butler is ready to leave Elvis Presley‘s famous Southern twang behind, after years of embodying the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll for the movie “Elvis.”

The Anaheim-born actor, 32, said on Friday’s episode of “The Graham Norton Show” (via Independent) that he is indeed “getting rid of the accent.”

“I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” he told Norton. “One song took 40 takes.”

In director Baz Lurhmann’s 2022 biopic, Butler took on many of Presley’s iconic qualities — his signature dark pompadour, an energetic stage presence and the singer’s deep, dulcet voice.

Butler’s commitment to the role has paid off on the awards circuit so far with a recent win at the Golden Globes and an Oscar nomination. But it has also left some fans confused.

Advertisement

“I’m happy Austin Butler won for the Elvis movie but I think he needs to see some one about still doing the voice,” one Twitter fan wrote in response to Butler’s acceptance speech at the Globes in January. “Like, is it stuck like that?”

Traces of Butler’s “Elvis” performance were noticeable in other appearances, including during his emotional “Saturday Night Live” monologue and his recent guest spot on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

After learning of his Oscar nomination Jan. 24, Butler told the Los Angeles Times that his deeper voice might be a result of “certain muscular habits” he built in his process. He also likened his current accent to picking up habits from living abroad.

“I’ve had friends who’ve gone and lived in other countries and they come back and they have a French accent or an Italian accent or something like that,” he said.

Fans can rest easy knowing the “Elvis” voice is on its way out, according to Butler’s “Dune: Part Two” co-star Dave Bautista.

“His voice is different, his look is different,” Bautista told USA Today about Butler, who will portray deadly fighter Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the movie. “Everything about his demeanor is terrifying.”