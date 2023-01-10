Advertisement
As Elvis, Austin Butler just won a Golden Globe. But why does he still talk like that?

A young man in a tuxedo holding a golden award statuette
Austin Butler accepts his first Golden Globe at Tuesday’s ceremony.
(Rich Polk / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Austin Butler won his first Golden Globe for his work on “Elvis,” but it seems he hasn’t left the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll behind just yet.

On Tuesday the actor won the prize for actor in a drama and seemingly channeled Elvis Presley for his acceptance speech.

“My boy, my boy. Oh, man, all my words are leaving me. I am just so grateful right now,” Butler said in a deep, smoky voice reminiscent of his character in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

Particularly in interviews, Butler, who grew up in Anaheim, has spoken with the same husky tones and slight Southern drawl ever since he finished the film. The transformation has stoked plenty of online debate and even before-and-after videos.

In his Golden Globes acceptance speech, Butler praised his Hollywood role models, celebrated his fellow nominees and thanked Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley, the late singer’s ex-wife and daughter, respectively.

While some fans couldn’t shake Butler’s “Elvis” voice during the ceremony, the actor claimed he wasn’t channeling the hitmaker intentionally.

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot,” he said to press backstage. “I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

While Butler may be unaware of his voice, some Twitter users were confused.

“I’m happy Austin Butler won for the Elvis movie but I think he needs to see someone about still doing the voice,” tweeted one user. “Like, is it stuck like that?”

“Are we talking about Austin butlers [forced] voice impression of Elvis during his speech ?” asked another skeptic. “Kinda cringe lol.”

For Twitter user @Naveenics, Butler’s acceptance speech was a missed opportunity.

“Austin Butler, how do you not end the speech with ‘Thank you very much’ in Elvis’ voice?,” they tweeted.

Butler didn’t utter that famous line, but he did conclude his time onstage by paying tribute to Presley.

“You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much,” he said. “You are remembered and I will never forget.”

See more reactions to Butler’s Golden Globes moment below.

