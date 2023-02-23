John Schneider honors wife Alicia Allain after she dies at 53: ‘Hug those you love’

John Schneider paid tribute Wednesday to his wife, Alicia Allain, who died Tuesday after a battle with breast cancer. She was 53.

The actor and country singer posted a photo on Instagram of his late partner, who he often called “My Smile,” smiling and giving a thumbs-up. Allain, a filmmaker and music producer, died at her home and was “surrounded by her family as she took her last breath,” according to an obituary from the Wilbert Funeral Home.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” Schneider wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions. If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

In 2020, Allain and Schneider revealed in an interview with “Fox & Friends” that the former had recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer and told she was “three years into a five-year shelf life.” During the interview, however, the couple said Allain’s cancer was in remission.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” star, 62, and the “Auto Focus” producer met about eight years ago and wed in July 2019 in Louisiana, according to People magazine. The couple collaborated on more than 100 songs and several films, including “Poker Run” (2021) and “Tres Leches” (2022).

Allain is survived by Schneider; her daughter, Jessica Ann Dollard; her parents, Michael and Linda Marino Allain; her brother, Brandy Michael Allain; her grandmother, Doris Cruti Marino Alvarado; her step-daughter, Karis Schneider; and her granddaughter, Sierra Schneider.

Real Estate A Duke Gives Up Life on the Ranch John Schneider, best known for playing Bo Duke on the CBS back-country sitcom “The Dukes of Hazzard,” has put his 120-acre ranch in the Kern County community of Frazier Park on the market at just under $800,000.

Schneider also has two other adult children from a previous marriage, Chasen and Leah Schneider, who were not listed among the survivors in Allain’s obituary.

“From Brusly to Hollywood and back, Alicia was a force that inspired others, she was kind and generous to all she met,” the Wilbert obituary read.

“She always put herself last. She was very protective of her parents. She was mama bear that protected all her cubs. She was a fighter until the end. Alicia will be missed mighty.”