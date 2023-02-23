Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Marilyn Manson accuser recants her story, alleges Evan Rachel Wood ‘manipulated’ her

A man in Goth makeup and a leather jacket points forward while performing on a stage filled with red light
Marilyn Manson performs in 2015. A woman who accused the shock-rocker of abuse recanted her allegations Thursday.
(Owen Sweeney / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christie D'ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

Ashley Morgan Smithline, whose 2021 federal lawsuit against Marilyn Manson was dismissed last month after she missed a court deadline to name new counsel, now says actor Evan Rachel Wood and others manipulated her into making false accusations against the rocker.

Wood — who denies the allegations — was one of a number of women who in early 2021 publicly accused Manson of sexual abuse. She said in a documentary the next year that he had “essentially raped” her while shooting a music video in 2007. The initial allegations resulted in the embattled performer being dropped by his record label and his manager and losing a role in the TV show “American Gods.”

“In November 2010, I had a brief, consensual sexual relationship with Brian Warner, also known as Marilyn Manson, during a trip I took to Los Angeles from Thailand, where I was living,” Smithline, a model, said in a sworn declaration filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. “Ten years later, I succumbed to pressure from Evan Rachel Wood and her associates to make accusations of rape and assault against Mr. Warner that were not true.”

On the left a woman with curly hair and a black and gold dress smiles. On the right is a man with dark hair and dark makeup

Music

Marilyn Manson and actor Esmé Bianco reach settlement in sexual assault lawsuit

Actor Esmé Bianco has settled the lawsuit she brought in 2021 in which she accused Manson of sexual assault, sexual battery and human trafficking.

Advertisement

Wood and others — including Smithline, who was then known as Ashley Morgan — launched a public campaign in February 2021 accusing Warner of hideous abuse.

Smithline said she was invited in 2020 by Wood or artist Illma Gore to participate in a group discussion with other women who had had relationships with Warner.

A long-haired woman in a sleeveless T-shirt stands outdoors with her hands on her hips
Ashley Morgan Smithline has recanted her allegations against Marilyn Manson, a.k.a. Brian Warner.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

“I remember she [Wood] asked me whether I had been, among other things, whipped, chained, tied up, branded/cut, assaulted while sleeping, beaten, or raped,” the model said in the declaration.

“She said all of these things happened to Ms. Wood and others, and that when Ms. Wood was with Mr. Warner every moment was a moment of survival. When I said, no this did not happen to me and this was not my experience, I recall being told by Ms. Wood that just because I could not remember did not necessarily mean that it did not happen.

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles. Detectives are investigating Manson for allegations of domestic violence that reportedly occurred about a decade ago in West Hollywood, authorities said. The domestic violence is believed to have occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in the city of West Hollywood. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Music

Marilyn Manson accused of sexual assault of minor in new lawsuit

The latest allegations against the singer, filed by a Jane Doe today in New York, also names his record labels Interscope and Nothing as co-defendants.

“While at first I knew Mr. Warner did not do these things to me,” Smithline continued, “I eventually began to question whether he actually did.”

Wood and Gore are co-defendants in a March 2022 lawsuit filed by Warner that alleges defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violation of the Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act and impersonation over the internet.

Smithline’s declaration, made on Sunday, was filed in connection with Warner’s lawsuit. The shock-rocker’s attorney is seeking court permission to use it in the case.

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson

Entertainment & Arts

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after Evan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations

Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson is a ‘dangerous man’ who abused her and others. Two models and an artist also spoke out, and his record label dropped him.

Smithline said actor Esmé Bianco, a woman in the accusers group who reached a settlement with Warner in January, also insisted she was repressing memories.

Smithline said Gore was the one who drafted her February 2021 statement and posted it on social media using a password the model had provided. The “narrative” that was posted “contained untrue statements” about Warner, she said — in particular a comment that “MM,” the initials for Warner’s stage name, had been carved into her body.

She said her attorney, Jay Ellwanger — the same person representing Bianco — “pressured” her to appear on “The View” and talk to People magazine. Smithline fired him after he filed a lawsuit on her behalf. That lawsuit is the one that was dismissed without prejudice after the model missed a December deadline to tell the court who would be representing her moving forward.

Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood at a gallery on Oct. 31, 2006

Movies

Evan Rachel Wood alleges Marilyn Manson ‘essentially raped’ her during music video shoot

In a documentary that screened at Sundance, Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of raping her while shooting a music video. His attorney denies it.

“I never intended to pursue criminal charges against Mr. Warner and have no intention now of ever pursuing criminal charges, as Mr. Warner did not ever assault or abuse me,” Smithline said in her declaration. “Looking back, I feel I was manipulated by Ms. Wood, Ms. Gore, Ms. Bianco, and Mr. Ellwanger to spread publicly false accusations of abuse against Mr. Warner.”

Wood denied Smithline’s allegations in a statement Thursday from her representative. “Evan never pressured or manipulated Ashley,” the representative said. “It was Ashley who first contacted Evan about the abuse she had suffered. It’s unfortunate that the harassment and threats Ashley received after filing her federal lawsuit appear to have pressured her to change her testimony.”

“As we have always said, the coordinated campaign of #MeToo lies against Brian Warner is going to go down as one of the greatest hoaxes of all time,” Warner attorney Howard King said Thursday in a statement. “Vulnerable women were manipulated by unscrupulous individuals seeking to build their own brands and pursue their own vendettas. This sworn testimony proves it.”

Manson said in June 2021 that he and Smithline’s 2010 relationship had lasted less than a week. “There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them,” he said in a statement issued at the time.

Los Angeles, California-Oct. 29, 2021-Actress Esme Bianco starred in "Game of Thrones." Photographed at her home on Oct. 29, 2021. Bianco is one of more than a dozen women who have come forward to claim goth-rock singer Marilyn Manson assaulted them over decades of alleged violence and misconduct. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Marilyn Manson’s accusers detail his alleged abuse. ‘He’s so much worse than his persona’

Court records reviewed by The Times and nearly two dozen interviews portray Manson as a transgressive artist who mistreated and isolated women.

“Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple,” Warner’s ex-wife Dita Von Teese wrote in 2021 after Wood finally put a name to vague allegations she had made for years. “Had they, I would not have married him ... I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.” At the same time, Von Teese said she supported Warner’s accusers.

In January of this year, around when Smithline’s case was dismissed, a Jane Doe from New York filed a lawsuit accusing Warner of assaulting her multiple times in the 1990s when she was in her teens.

King, Warner’s attorney, said at the time that his client didn’t know the woman and had no memory of meeting her 28 years ago.

“She has been shopping her fabricated tale to tabloids and on podcasts for more than two years,” King said in a statement at the time. “But even the most minimal amount of scrutiny reveals the obvious discrepancies in her ever-shifting stories as well as her extensive collusion with other false accusers.”

Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Christie D'Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement