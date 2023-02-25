Los Angeles Times ceases publication of ‘Dilbert’

The Times has decided to cease publication of “Dilbert.” Cartoonist Scott Adams made racist comments in a YouTube livestream Feb. 22, offensive remarks that The Times rejects. Further, in the last nine months The Times has on four occasions printed a rerun of the comic when the new daily strip did not meet our standards. It will be discontinued effective Monday in most editions. But because Sunday Comics are printed in advance, “Dilbert” will last appear in the March 12 paper. A replacement title will premiere soon. The Comics pages should be a place where our readers can engage with societal issues, reflect on the human condition, and enjoy a few laughs. We intend to maintain that tradition in a way that is welcoming to all readers.

