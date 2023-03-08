Mike Epps says he forgot gun was in his luggage after police seize weapon at airport

Police confiscated a gun Sunday from Mike Epps at the Indianapolis International Airport after the actor and comedian said he forgot he was carrying the weapon in his carry-on luggage. Epps was not arrested during the encounter.

According to a police report from the Indianapolis Airport Authority, an officer conducted a firearms investigation and found a .38-caliber revolver in Epps’ backpack at a TSA checkpoint. Epps told the officer he was in town for a comedy show at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and forgot the gun was in his bag.

A representative for Epps did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

The police report states that the Smith & Wesson revolver was loaded with four rounds of Hornady .38 special ammo — none under the firing pin. After speaking with Epps, conducting a license check and seizing the weapon, authorities advised the comic on how to get his firearm back after the case goes through the court system.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority noted that information about the incident was sent to the Marion County prosecutor’s office, which will determine whether to file charges.



Epps is currently on a comedy tour of the United States that includes stops at Oakland’s Oakland Arena (May 6) and Inglewood’s Kia Forum (May 7) in California. The tour is scheduled to conclude May 28 in St. Louis, Mo.

The “Upshaws” actor is also soon set to appear in “I’m a Virgo,” a comedy series about a 13-foot-tall man from Oakland starring Emmy-winning “When They See Us” actor Jharrel Jerome. The show will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video this summer, according to Variety.