Rumors that Riley Keough locked Priscilla Presley out of Graceland are being shot down

Graceland is shooting down rumors that Riley Keough changed the locks on Elvis’ famous former home.

This morning, RadarOnline reported on allegations that Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, had been temporarily banned from the estate amid legal battles over Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

The report stated that Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter and sole executor of her estate, recently stopped by the Memphis mansion and changed the locks on the upstairs doors and archives. Graceland has been open to the public since 1982, but the second floor has remained private and sealed off to visitors, except for members of the Presley family.

Graceland reps spoke with Entertainment Tonight and denied the rumors.

“These reports are entirely untrue,” the statement read. “No locks at Graceland have been changed since Lisa Marie’s passing.”

Lisa Marie Presley, who was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died in January after suffering cardiac arrest. She had helped to oversee her father’s estate, a job that has now been passed down the family tree.

In 2016, Lisa Marie Presley amended her will, naming her two eldest children, Riley Keough and son Benjamin Keough, as co-executors. But Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, which means Riley is now the sole executor of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, which includes the 17,552-square-foot Graceland mansion and a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises.

This is where things get all shook up.

Weeks after Lisa Marie Presley’s death, her mother (and Keough’s grandmother), Priscilla Presley, asked a judge to invalidate the 2016 amendment that replaced Presley and Barry Siegel (Lisa Marie’s former manager) as co-trustees of the trust with Riley and Benjamin Keough, suggesting her daughter’s signature could have been forged.

And last week, Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-partner, guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood, filed to be appointed the guardian ad litem (a court-appointed representative of a child’s best interests) of their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, amid the family’s trust fiasco.

Although Keough has been tight-lipped about the dispute, Priscilla Presley is insisting there’s no family riff.

“I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life,” Priscilla Presley, 77, said in a statement to The Times.

“Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore ‘the noise,’” she added. “As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”