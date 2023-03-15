Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle, arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening boss

The mug shot of a bearded man with short brown hair
Kyle Chrisley, the son of imprisoned “Chrisley Knows Best” reality star Todd Chrisley, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
(Town of Smyrna)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Kyle Chrisley, the son of imprisoned reality TV star Todd Chrisley, is facing legal issues of his own.

The Smyrna Police Department in Tennessee arrested and charged Kyle on Monday for aggravated assault, The Times has confirmed. He was arrested for a Monday incident where he allegedly assaulted his supervisor.

An employee of the Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna, Kyle allegedly engaged in an altercation with a supervisor and “assaulted him by striking him multiple times in the face and upper body,” according to a warrant shared with The Times on Wednesday.

“The victim stated that the defendant also displayed a fixed blade knife and threatened to kill/stab him,” the warrant added.

Kyle, 32, appeared on Tuesday for booking procedures related to the incident. He was “transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center” and his bond was set at $3,000.

A spokesperson for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office told The Times on Tuesday that Kyle was released after posting a $3,000 bond. According to a public report, Kyle is required to appear in court on March 28.

Kyle’s arrest comes months after his father started his years-long prison sentence in January for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Todd, who had Kyle with ex-wife, Teresa Terry, is best known for the USA Network reality series “Chrisley Knows Best.” The show, which premiered in 2014, also stars Todd’s wife, Julie Chrisley, and their children.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in June 2022. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, with 16 months on probation, at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Julie, who was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice, began her seven-year sentence in January at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. She is also set for 16 months on probation.

Monday’s arrest wasn’t Kyle Chrisley’s first run-in with the law. In 2014, he was wanted in South Carolina for alleged domestic violence.

According to a post from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle allegedly “struck his common law spouse, Angela Victoria Johnson, and threatened Johnson’s sister with a knife.”

In an Instagram post shared in December, Kyle said he “tried to end” his life in 2019. He also opened up about his mental health.

“For years I struggled with self worth. I had no sense of belonging, never felt good enough,” he wrote. “I was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder years ago placed on medication after medication each causing months of long bouts of depression and outbursts. This led to even more issues.”

He continued: “My relationship with my family was rocky to say the least. I turned to drugs and eventually was labeled as an addict. I fought to prove myself not just to myself but to everyone around me.”

Entertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

