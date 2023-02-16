Savannah Crisley says ‘it’s really weird’ seeing imprisoned father Todd with gray hair
Reality star Todd Chrisley has a new look these days, a month after starting his 12-year prison sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud in January.
Savannah Chrisley revealed on Tuesday’s episode of her “Unlocked” podcast that her father, who is best known for the USA Network reality series “Chrisley Knows Best,” isn’t sporting his signature blond highlights anymore.
“I will say it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair. Like really weird,” Savannah Chrisley told guest Britney Ruby Miller. “He’s definitely used some color over the years and seeing him with gray hair I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
Reality-TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best” were sentenced to federal prison Monday.
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola while his wife, Julie Chrisley, will serve her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.
Expressing the same spirituality from previous “Unlocked” episodes, Savannah Chrisley, 25, said she “never felt the presence of Jesus more than I did in a prison visiting room” while visiting her father.
In recent months, Savannah (who is one of five Chrisley children) has discussed the challenges she faced ahead of her parents’ prison sentences. But in Tuesday’s episode, she said she’s since gained “so much hope and so much restored strength.”
Savannah Chrisley of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ addresses her parents’ prison sentences in an episode of her podcast recorded ‘pre-life falling apart.’
She continued: “And I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story.”
Earlier in February, Savannah Chrisley said her parents have each made efforts to make the most of their prison time. Todd Chrisley’s “working in the chapel” and Julie Chisley’s “running a dog on everyone” playing Spades with the friends she’s made.
But it seems they’re doing even more, Savannah said Tuesday.
Todd and Julie Chrisley are making friends, talking Jesus and playing cards in prison
Savannah Chrisley gives a weepy update on how parents Todd and Julie are faring in separate federal prisons. Jesus and Spades are key, she says.
“Like they’re in there with these people who are struggling. My mom’s the mom for those that haven’t had a mom. My dad’s a dad for those that haven’t had a father figure,” she said. “So for me, I’m like, you know what? I’m blessed that they get to be that for someone.”
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.