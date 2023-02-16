Advertisement
Savannah Crisley says ‘it’s really weird’ seeing imprisoned father Todd with gray hair

A man with short blond hair in a white button down shirt and dark blue blazer smiling
Todd Chrisley, pictured in 2016, is serving 12 years in prison for tax evasion and bank fraud.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Reality star Todd Chrisley has a new look these days, a month after starting his 12-year prison sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud in January.

Savannah Chrisley revealed on Tuesday’s episode of her “Unlocked” podcast that her father, who is best known for the USA Network reality series “Chrisley Knows Best,” isn’t sporting his signature blond highlights anymore.

“I will say it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair. Like really weird,” Savannah Chrisley told guest Britney Ruby Miller. “He’s definitely used some color over the years and seeing him with gray hair I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola while his wife, Julie Chrisley, will serve her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.

Expressing the same spirituality from previous “Unlocked” episodes, Savannah Chrisley, 25, said she “never felt the presence of Jesus more than I did in a prison visiting room” while visiting her father.

In recent months, Savannah (who is one of five Chrisley children) has discussed the challenges she faced ahead of her parents’ prison sentences. But in Tuesday’s episode, she said she’s since gained “so much hope and so much restored strength.”

She continued: “And I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story.”

Earlier in February, Savannah Chrisley said her parents have each made efforts to make the most of their prison time. Todd Chrisley’s “working in the chapel” and Julie Chisley’s “running a dog on everyone” playing Spades with the friends she’s made.

But it seems they’re doing even more, Savannah said Tuesday.

“Like they’re in there with these people who are struggling. My mom’s the mom for those that haven’t had a mom. My dad’s a dad for those that haven’t had a father figure,” she said. “So for me, I’m like, you know what? I’m blessed that they get to be that for someone.”

Entertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

