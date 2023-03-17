Lance Reddick, TV star known for ‘The Wire’ and ‘Fringe,’ dies at age 60

Lance Reddick, who was known for his roles on television series “The Wire,” “Fringe” and “Bosch,” has died.

Reddick’s legal representative James E. Hornstein confirmed to The Times on Friday that the actor died Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 60.

The actor, who was born on June 7, 1962, was best known as Cedric Daniels on the crime drama “The Wire” and Phillip Broyles in the sci-fi series “Fringe.” His television work included “Lost,” “Oz,” Corporate” and “Resident Evil.”

Reddick also starred in the “John Wick” film franchise, including the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 4,” as Charon.

He also voiced characters in video games including “Horizon Zero Dawn” and “Destiny.”

This story is developing.