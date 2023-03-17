Advertisement
Lance Reddick, TV star known for ‘The Wire’ and ‘Fringe,’ dies at age 60

A bald man wearing glasses and a gray blazer and shirt
Lance Reddick, known for TV series “The Wire” and “Fringe,” has died.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Lance Reddick, who was known for his roles on television series “The Wire,” “Fringe” and “Bosch,” has died.

Reddick’s legal representative James E. Hornstein confirmed to The Times on Friday that the actor died Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 60.

The actor, who was born on June 7, 1962, was best known as Cedric Daniels on the crime drama “The Wire” and Phillip Broyles in the sci-fi series “Fringe.” His television work included “Lost,” “Oz,” Corporate” and “Resident Evil.”

Reddick also starred in the “John Wick” film franchise, including the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 4,” as Charon.

He also voiced characters in video games including “Horizon Zero Dawn” and “Destiny.”

This story is developing.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

