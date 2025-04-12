It was the humiliating snub that saved a season.

It was the most beautiful embarrassment in Lakers history.

Dan Hurley, thank you.

Thank you for turning down $70 million from the Lakers to stay at UConn. Thank you for walking away from Hollywood to hang out in Storrs. Thank you for doing the unthinkable to a team desperate for the impossible.

Thank you for the rejection, because it was the beginning of a rebirth.

Because Dan Hurley said no, JJ Redick said yes.

Lakers coach JJ Redick, talking with guards Luka Doncic and Gabe Vincent, has been able to get stars and role players to accept his and the coaching staff’s plan for the team. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Trade of the year.

Can everyone now admit that hiring JJ Redick instead of Hurley last summer has been the most important development in transforming an ordinary team into a potential champion?

Acquiring Luke Doncic was great, but it is Redick who has seamlessly integrated him into the offense.

The emergence of Austin Reaves has been fascinating, but it was Redick who enabled and empowered him.

The renewed inspiration of LeBron James has been impressive, but it’s been based on respect for Redick’s voice and his vision.

With disarming honesty, unrelenting passion and unvarnished empathy, Redick has guided the Lakers through early-season embarrassments, bonded them through midseason roster changes and now has raised their intensity just in time for a deep spring run.

“As a team, I feel like we can win a championship, to be honest with you,” said Reaves after the Lakers’ third-seed-clinching win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. “The reason of that is, I know that everybody in the locker room believes that and has also bought into whatever your role is to help us do that.”

Advertisement

That belief comes from coaching, from Redick down through his top assistants, Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan, a powerful veteran braintrust that smartly and constantly connects.

“That’s why I give this coaching staff a lot of credit,” said Reaves. “They come in, they planted their system and they held guys accountable to what they asked them to do and everybody bought into that.”

The head of sales is, of course, Redick, this group curated with his cool mix of brains and humanity that has turned a team into something more closely resembling a family.

He has cried, he has scowled, he has scolded and he has unconditionally supported, and that’s just in the news conferences.

He has, honestly, made more of an impact in one season of coaching than in 15 years in uniform. On Friday I had to ask him, was coaching actually more rewarding than playing?

Lakers coach JJ Redick recounts that he and his family lost their rental house in the deadly Palisades fire during a news conference at the team’s training facility on Jan. 10. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Advertisement

“Yes” he quickly said.

“Why?” I asked.

“So I’ve been trying to figure that out for the last six months, I’m not sure,” he said. “But I will say, I think anybody that was around me as a player knows how much I enjoyed the job every day and knows how grateful I was to be in the NBA every day and very grateful to have a 15-year career. I like this more.”

So the flashy former scorer has more fun guiding players than shooting over them, and who knew?

Not me. While I’m now praising him as a great hire, I must acknowledge that I was once among the loudest to fight it.

When the offer was made to Hurley to replace the fired Darvin Ham last spring, I loved the idea. I loved Hurley. I pictured the two-time NCAA defending champion lighting a fire, changing the culture, bringing his East Coast toughness to the soft confines of El Segundo.

Redick was the only other serious candidate at the time, and that I didn’t love. He had never coached anywhere beyond youth league, he had never won a championship as a sharpshooter, and he was currently best known as a TV analyst and the co-host of a podcast with LeBron James. He wasn’t qualified beyond being LeBron’s buddy, and hiring him would be a mistake that would set the franchise up for more wasted years.

Voices Plaschke: I was wrong. Drafting Bronny James was a win for the Lakers Times columnist Bill Plaschke, like many once a critic of the Lakers drafting LeBron James’ oldest son, looks back on his rookie year as an ingenious move.

I was ready to welcome Hurley, writing, “No brainer. No question. No more looking. If the Lakers really think they can get him, they need to go get him.”

Advertisement

Then in the early days of June, Hurley stunningly turned them down, convinced by his wife, Andrea, to stay on the East Coast and pushed by his fighter’s instinct to attempt a UConn three-peat.

A couple of weeks later, the Lakers hired Redick, and most of the basketball world shuddered.

“So now it’s painfully clear that JJ doesn’t stand for Just Joking,” I wrote at the time. “So now this is real. Real unusual. Real unsettling. Real unfortunate.”

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers general manager, saw it differently

“It was just really important to us as we made this hire to find a head coach that could sit across the table from some of the smartest and best players in the world,” Pelinka said at the time. “This is the stage for those players to be able to relate to, coach, hold them accountable, lead them, inspire them. And we felt like JJ was very unique in holding all those qualities to do that.”

JJ Redick, right, laughs as Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka addresses the media during a news conference to introduce Redick as the new Lakers coach. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

It turns out, and not for the first time with this unusually special team, Pelinka was right and I was wrong.

Advertisement

First, this season Hurley was a walking distraction at UConn, his angry sideline antics constantly grabbing the headlines and making one wonder how long would he have lasted with the Lakers before completely melting down?

Meanwhile, Redick was immediately establishing himself here with basketball smarts and superstar relatability. Barely a month into the season, he aced his first test after the Lakers endured a two-game stretch of horrible performances, getting blown out in Minnesota and Miami, the latter a 41-point loss.

“I’m embarrassed; we’re all embarrassed,” he said after the Heat defeat. “It’s not a game that I thought we had the right fight, the right professionalism. … There has to be some ownership on the court and I’ll take all the ownership in the world. This is my team and I lead it and I’m embarrassed. But I can’t physically get us organized. I can’t physically be into the basketball. … I’m not blaming players … I own this, but we’re going to need some ownership on the court as well.”

In that one locker-room speech dressed as a news-conference answer, he showed his players that this cool persona can be tough and unafraid, and then he took it a step further. It was around this time he had a chat with LeBron, and the team’s most important player bought in and everyone soon followed.

A December that began with the blowouts ended with D’Angelo Russell being blown out to Brooklyn to mark the second evolution of the team. This change, besides featuring the arrival of the underrated steal of the season — Dorian Finney-Smith! — also resulted in a new bond between Redick and Reaves.

With the frustrating Russell gone, Redick became the first Lakers coach to fully entrust Reaves with the role as the team’s third option. Reaves has since played so well, that grouping of LeBron, Luka and Austin has now become one of the NBA’s Big Three.

Advertisement

Lakers coach JJ Redick, center, has guided the team deftly this season along with top assistants Scott Brooks, left, and Nate McMillan. (Kevork Djansezian / Associated Press)

Friday night, after casually scoring 23, Reaves glowed when I specifically asked about the impact of the new coach.

“Huge,” said Reaves. “When the Lakers hired him … I knew his IQ of the game, but obviously there was all the talks about, you know, he’s never coached at any type of high level or anything like that. Since Day 1, he’s been super professional, super locked into one goal, that’s getting the team to buy into what the coaching staff wants. He’s been huge in what he’s done, I can’t give him enough credit for what he’s done for me and the team, happy to go to war for him any day.”

With the new calendar year came new, unimaginable challenges, and Redick handled every issue as if calmly sinking a game-winning trey.

His rental home burned down in the California wildfires? Redick grew teary when first publicly recounting the trauma, but has since strongly stood aside city officials in leading the charge to rebuild the Pacific Palisades community.

His entire team culture was upended with the trading of Anthony Davis for Doncic? In his biggest win of the season, Redick somehow convinced two superstars and one budding star to each adjust their roles.

Advertisement

In the beginning, many worried that the players would ignore him because he had no coaching credibility. But as the season progressed it became clear, Redick is so basketball bright and communication savvy, the players couldn’t help but listen.

Nearly a year ago, much of the basketball world was pouring cold water over the idea that JJ Redick could be a successful NBA coach.

Lakers coach JJ Redick embraces guard Luka Doncic after he substituted for him during his 45-point effort in Dallas. (Sam Hodde / Getty Images)

On Friday night, after their win over the Houston Rockets gave them 50 victories for only the second time in 14 seasons, that cold water was administered over his head in the locker room by his players in celebration.

Approximately eight ice buckets worth.

“I just want to apologize to Kathy (Montoya, Lakers vice president of game operations and entertainment), hopefully in the next nine days the $17,000 in damage to the carpet we can get fixed,” Redick said.

On the contrary, it’s been several years since the ground under the Lakers shoes has looked so lush and felt so solid.

Advertisement

“It’s a credit to our players … they’ve all participated in a winning culture,” said Redick.

A JJ Redick culture. A realistically championship culture.

Trade of the year.