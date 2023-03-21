Advertisement
Yara Shahidi says Black and brown people ‘can see themselves’ in new ‘Peter Pan’

A woman wearing a green dress and fairy wings cups her hands and blows sparkles from them
Yara Shahidi plays Tinker Bell in Disney’s live-action movie “Peter Pan & Wendy.”
(Disney)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Yara Shahidi, Disney’s new Tinker Bell, has been busy in recent days speaking out against the racist backlash to her casting in “Peter Pan & Wendy.”

But the “black-ish” and “Grown-ish” star also has taken the time to celebrate the significance of her new role in the latest “Peter Pan” retelling, and what it means for Black and brown people who are watching from home.

When the trailer first dropped in February, many online criticized the casting of Shahidi, who has a Black mother and Iranian father. Since the first on-screen depiction of Tinker Bell in the 1924 silent film “Peter Pan,” the fairy has exclusively been played by white actors in more than a dozen versions since.

Amid the backlash, Shahidi credited Disney and “Peter Pan” director David Lowery with wanting to tell a new story.

“They wanted to bring some new fun to this classic but also give us the fairy tale we deserve,” Shahidi told the publication Byrdie in an interview published Tuesday. “It’s evident they’re not just popping Black and Brown folks in the cast for the sake of updating the story. Instead, it’s about creating a story that so many more people can see themselves in after we’ve been left out for so long.”

Her comments echoed her previous statements addressing the racism aimed at her and Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel in Disney’s live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

“I think oftentimes people think of diversity and inclusion as threatening or jeopardizing the quality of the story,” Shahidi told the Hollywood Reporter last week, “instead of seeing how beautifully they can be interwoven together to create something that impacts even more people, that lets even more people into stories that we love.”

She added, “What’s been beautiful is seeing the response to both of our characters and seeing how many people feel included in this fairy tale, while also maintaining the magic that we love in the first place.”

The Tinker Bell role is also a full-circle moment for Shahidi, who recently shared that she used to model for Disney as a child, showing “the Black version of a character” to help sell costumes in Disney stores.

“And so to think that now I’m just Tinker Bell is really exciting,” Shahidi told the Associated Press last week at the premiere of Apple TV+’s new series “Extrapolations.” “And to see the response when they announced the Barbie doll today, the amount of people who are like, ‘Oh my goodness, I get to see a fairy that looks like me,’ I think validates the fact that we all deserve a large fantasy life.”

“Peter Pan & Wendy” premieres April 28 on Disney+.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

