‘MASH’ actor Judy Farrell, known for playing Nurse Able, dies at 84

Judy Farrell, pictured with former husband Mike Farrell, appeared in eight episodes of the long-running war comedy “MASH.”

Judy Farrell, known for her role as Nurse Able in “MASH,” has died. She was 84.

Farrell’s son, Michael Farrell, confirmed to The Times that she died Sunday morning in a hospital nine days after suffering a stroke.

Loretta Swit, who acted alongside Farrell on “MASH,” told Entertainment Weekly: “Judy was a most beautiful woman — inside and out. We grew up together. She was family. This has been a painful loss, but we will always have the beauty of her memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able.”

Advertisement

Farrell portrayed Nurse Able on eight episodes of the comedy-drama war television series that followed doctors and support staff at the fictional 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War.

The New Yorker wrote that the series was “one of the highest-rated television series of all time ... and considered by many to be the gold standard for quality programming in its day. The show was embraced by audiences and critics alike.” The acclaimed series aired from 1972 to 1983.

Farrell also appeared in other popular TV shows, including “Fame,” “Quincy M.E.,” and “The Partridge Family.” From 1998 to 2003, she wrote for the “General Hospital” spinoff “Port Charles.” Most recently, Farrell played Diane Harris in the 2006 romantic comedy “Long-Term Relationship.”

Filmmaker Rob Williams shared a tribute post to social media saying: “Very sad to hear about the death of Judy Farrell. Most people know her from her role as Nurse Able on MASH, but many of you will remember her wonderful performance in my first film, Long-Term Relationship.

“I developed that script in the Twin Bridges Screenwriting Salon, which was run by Judy and her husband Joe Bratcher (who also played her husband in LTR),” he continued. “And I was honored that they agreed to be in the movie. Judy was always kind and funny, and she was very supportive. She will be missed by all of us.”

Farrell was born in Quapaw, Okla., on March 1, 1938. She’d been acting since 1969, beginning when she was featured on two episodes of “Judd, for the Defense” and one episode of “Get Smart.” She continued working in television, landing an episode here and there for the next decade before she scored her most visible role as Nurse Able in 1976.

She also worked with her former husband during her time on “MASH.” She and co-star Mike Farrell, who played Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt, were married from 1963 to 1983. They share two children together: Michael and Erin Farrell.

After the Farrells parted ways, she married actor and producer Joe Bratcher in 1985. She is survived by Bratcher and her two children.