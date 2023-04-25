Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke welcome first baby

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe welcomed their first child after 11 years of dating.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are parents!

The “Harry Potter” star, 33, and his longtime girlfriend and “Good Girls Revolt” actor, 38, have welcomed their first child together, a representative for the actors confirmed Tuesday.

Additional details about the baby’s sex, name and birth date were not revealed. The Daily Mail broke the news Tuesday of the child’s arrival. The website shared photos of Radcliffe walking a baby stroller in New York City on Monday with Darke following closely behind.

Advertisement

The Times confirmed in March that Radcliffe and Darke were expecting their first child, more than a decade after meeting on the set of “Kill Your Darlings” in 2012. In the film Radcliffe, portrayed Beat Generation poet Allen Ginsberg and Darke played one of his love interests.

In 2019, Radcliffe recalled filming a sexually explicit scene with Darke for PeopleTV’s “Couch Surfing.”

“It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” he said.

Since appearing in the film directed by John Krokidas, Radcliffe has been open about his romance with Darke. In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, he said it was “the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone.”

“You want that person to be your best friend,” he added. “In the case of Erin, we definitely are.”

In 2018, Darke told People that she and her “Miracle Workers” co-star bonded over their passion for acting.

“There’s something that’s really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you,” she said. “He helps me make self-tapes sometimes. He’s a great reader, by the way. We’re both incredibly supportive of the other person’s career.”

Radcliffe, who is most known for the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has recently starred in films “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “The Lost City” and “Guns Akimbo.” He also starred in “Swiss Army Man” from the Oscar-winning directors Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”).

Erin stars in the Prime Video series “Moonshine.” She has also appeared in the shows “Dietland” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”