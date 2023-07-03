Advertisement
‘Game of Thrones’ power couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome second child

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington pose and smile together in formal attire against a black background with white lettering.
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington of “Game of Thrones” have welcomed their second child.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Former “Game of Thrones” co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their second child.

The 36-year-old actors are “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family,” a representative for the couple confirmed Monday to People magazine. Harington and Leslie also share a 2-year-old son.

Representatives for Harington and Leslie did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

In February, Harington announced on “The Tonight Show” that he and Leslie were expecting.

“[My son is] about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister,” the “Extrapolations” actor told “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

“I’m terrified. ... With the first baby, you’re walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is anyway. But this time ... the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”

Harington added that he wasn’t sure his son had “quite conceptually understood” the pregnancy yet.

“We’re trying to get him ready for it,” he told Fallon. “We point to Rose’s tummy, and we say, ‘Mummy’s baby. Mummy’s baby.’ And he points at his tummy and goes, ‘My baby.’”

Harington and Leslie wed in June 2018 after working together on “Game of Thrones.” They portrayed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in the hit HBO series, which ran from 2011 to 2019.

Last summer, the Hollywood Reporter stated that Harington was set to reprise his heroic role as Jon Snow in an upcoming “Game of Thrones” sequel series. When asked by Fallon about the spinoff rumors in February, the Emmy nominee declined to “say anything on that.”

“I walk down the street and I get recognized a little less nowadays, and it kind of hurts my ego. I’m pretty close to putting on some furs,” Harington joked on “The Tonight Show.”

“I’ve got a tally in my head of how few photos I get asked for in a day, and when it gets below a certain number, I think I’ll do the spinoff.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

