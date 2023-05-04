SF Pride drops Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider over support for Paul Stanley’s trans post

San Francisco Pride is not gonna take any transphobia, not even from Twisted Sister’s singer Dee Snider.

On Wednesday, SF Pride announced that Twisted Sister and its hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It” were supposed to have major parts in its June festivities — until a recent social media post from Snider.

“When we were notified about the tweet in which Dee expressed support for Kiss’s Paul Stanley’s transphobic statement, we were heartbroken and angry,” SF Pride in a statement on Facebook. “The message perpetuated by that tweet casts doubt on young trans people’s ability to self-identify their gender.”

On Sunday, Stanley called discussions about gender identity and pronouns a “sad and dangerous fad.” A day later, Snider shared Stanley’s tweet and wrote, “There was a time where I ‘felt pretty’ too. Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive.”

The SF Pride’s statement continued: “Transgender people, particularly transgender women and children of color, are disproportionately affected by hate and violence. And with transphobia proliferating and becoming more and more enshrined in law throughout the country — we have to stand up for the most impacted among us.”

In recent months, the transgender community has become a target for several anti-LGBTQ+ laws, including a House bill that would limit transgender athletes’ participation in sports.

Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” was supposed to be the “unofficial rallying cry” of this year’s two-day Pride event in San Francisco, and Snider was meant to perform, but the parties “mutually agreed to part ways,” the statement said.

Both Snider and Stanley have faced backlash for their comments. On Thursday, the KISS co-founder walked back his previous statement.

“I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery,” he tweeted. “It’s hard to fathom the kind of conviction that one must feel to take those steps.”

Though Snider won’t be among the performers at the SF Pride event, set for June 24 and 25, the organization said it sees the singer’s misstep as a “reminder that even allies need to be educated” to ensure they are not sharing transphobic rhetoric.

“To all our allies — we want to call you in — not call you out,” the statement concluded.