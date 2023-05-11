Jimmie Allen is sued by former manager for alleged sexual assault, sex trafficking

Country music musician Jimmie Allen, who is known for the songs “Best Shot” and “Warrior,” is being sued by his former manager for alleged sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress, according to legal documents obtained by The Times.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous because she still works in the music industry, claims that while employed by Allen’s management company Wide Open Music, the country musician raped her, regularly sexually abused her and harassed her for a year and a half.

According to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Tennessee federal court, in which Allen’s former manager is identified as “Jane Doe,” she claims she woke up nude in her hotel room, bleeding and in pain, with no recollection of the previous evening. She alleged that Allen was lying next to her and told her to take a Plan B pill, and that she realized that Allen had taken her virginity against her will.

“I was disconnected from my body, feeling a sense of panic,” Jane Doe told Variety in a Thursday exposé. “He held me in place. At that point, any physical will was just out the door. I was pretty much paralyzed.”

In a statement to The Times, Allen denied any wrongdoing and claimed their relationship was consensual.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen told The Times. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

Jane Doe’s attorney told Variety that a payout was never requested saying, “The only ask we made of Allen and his legal counsel was to meet to discuss Allen’s behavior and resolution of our client’s claims. At no time did our client make a monetary demand. The response was a hard no, and colored with threats that his team would take steps to publicly tarnish my client. My client had no choice but to be proactive in protecting herself by filing the complaint.”

Jane Doe is also suing Wide Open Music and its founder, Ash Bowers, alleging that when she detailed the abuse to Bowers, Wide Open Music dropped Allen from the management firm but also fired her. The documents also claim that when Jane Doe was assigned to manage Allen, Bowers told her that the Grammy-nominated recording artist was known to push boundaries and said that he was “promiscuous but harmless.”

Last month, Allen and his wife Alexis Gale announced via social media that they were calling it quits after three years of marriage, but also announced that Gale is pregnant their third child.