Jeremy Allen White, star of ‘The Bear,’ and wife Addison Timlin are calling it quits

“The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White and actor Addison Timlin are splitting up.

Timlin, who starred in “Little Sister” and “That Awkward Moment” and appeared in “Californication,” filed to dissolve their three-year marriage Thursday, according to legal documents obtained by The Times. The two tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse in October 2019, with besties Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin as their witnesses.

The two have been close since they were teenagers and Timlin revealed in a January Instagram tribute that she had seen White perform for the first time in a drama class when they were 14 years old.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are divorcing. (Lisa O’Connor / Invision / Associated Press)

“I couldn’t take my eyes off you,” she wrote. “When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my f— heart out. I think somewhere I must’ve known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I’ve known all along.”

White was well-known for his role as Lip, the tortured genius living in South Side Chicago in Showtime’s “Shameless,” but it was his role as Carmy, the bad boy chef in FX’s 2022 hit “The Bear,” that put him on the map, earned him a Golden Globe and had thirsty audiences exclaiming “Yes, Chef!” all summer.

When accepting the award for musical or comedy TV actor at the Golden Globes earlier this year, White thanked Tomlin, saying, “I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

White told People last year that his wife didn’t pay much attention to his heartthrob status. “I have a pretty healthy distance from it all,” he said. “And my wife does as well. So, I think that’s a good thing.”

It would seem things have changed quite drastically since the two shared loving tributes to each other earlier this year, and White may need to visit a tattoo-removal specialist, as he has the couple’s nicknames for one another — “Billie + Buddy” — inked onto his arm in the center of a heart.

The documents obtained by The Times do not disclose whether there will be an issue with custody of their two daughters, Ezer, born in 2018, and Dolores, born in 2020.