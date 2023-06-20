Search for Julian Sands resumes months after actor disappeared near Mt. Baldy
The search for actor Julian Sands is back on, after months of weather-related delays in the Mt. Baldy area.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that it had resumed its efforts to find the “Room With a View” star over the weekend. In a press release, the Sheriff’s Department said Saturday’s search efforts included “over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff, two helicopters and drone crews.
“Unfortunately Mr. Sands was not located,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
A beautiful sight, a deadly climb. Mt. Baldy is L.A.’s favorite mountain. That’s the problem
Mt. Baldy towers over Southern California, beautifully decked with snow. Easy access helps make it one of the three deadliest peaks in the U.S. This winter, rescue crews have been busy.
Sands, an avid climber and hiker, was reported missing on Jan. 13. The Sheriff’s Department said it has conducted eight ground and air searches specifically for Sands, 65. In the first months of the search, crews faced multiple weather-related delays.
The Sheriff’s Department added Monday that “portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” despite the warmer weather.
In a thread of tweets Monday, the Sheriff’s Department shared videos of search crew members boarding a helicopter and lifting off.
Producer Cassian Elwes said he has been praying for Julian Sands, ‘a very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did.’
“Mr. Sands’ missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
Sands is known for films including “A Room With a View” and “Warlock.” He also appeared in the TV series “24,” “The Blacklist,” “Banshee,” “Jackie Chan Adventures” and “Gotham.”
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.