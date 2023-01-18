Advertisement
Actor Julian Sands identified as one of two missing hikers in San Gabriel Mountains

A middle-aged man in a suit and tie poses in front of a leafy green backdrop
Julian Sands attends a 2020 Chanel event in Beverly Hills.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
British actor Julian Sands has been identified as one of two hikers who recently went missing in California’s San Gabriel Mountains.

Search and rescue teams have been looking for Sands since he was reported missing in the Mt. Baldy area on Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Sands, 65, is known for his work in “A Room With a View” (1985), “Naked Lunch” (1991), “Warlock” (1989), “Snakehead” (2003) and dozens of other films and TV series. Born in the United Kingdom, Sands lives in North Hollywood.

A representative for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said that ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening due to avalanche risks and dangerous trail conditions. The search has continued, however, using helicopters and drones, and ground searches will resume when weather and safety conditions improve.

The spokesperson urged others to avoid the Mt. Baldy area, which is currently “much too dangerous, even for the skilled hiker.”

Representatives for Sands did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Authorities are also searching separately for Hawthorne resident Bob Gregory, another hiker who was reported missing by family on Monday afternoon, according to ABC News. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s San Dimas station told ABC News that the search for Gregory is being conducted in the Crystal Lake area of the San Gabriel Mountains.

According to ABC News, Gregory’s loved ones are worried he might have injured himself and suffered a fall, adding that police have been tracking his cellphone.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

