Adam Sandler celebrates 20 years of marriage to wife Jackie as ‘the best gift of my life’

In a rare public show of affection, ,Adam Sandler celebrated 20 years of marriage with Jackie Sandler by sharing earlier this week a heartfelt tribute online.

The pair married during a private ceremony attended by their celebrity friends at Dick Clark’s mansion in Malibu on June 22, 2003, according to People.

Sandler, who is known to be media-shy, commemorated the day by posting a photo from their wedding on Thursday. Sandler is wearing a suit and taking the hand of Jackie , who is dressed in a spaghetti-strap wedding dress with a flowing train, as the “Wedding Singer” actor stares intently at her.

“Happy 20th my sweet Jackie!” Sandler captioned the photo posted Thursday on his Instagram account. “Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day.”

“Us. The kids,” the “50 First Dates” actor continued. “Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always.”

The Sandlers first met on the set of the 1999 comedy, “Big Daddy,” in which Adam Sandler starred, and Jackie, née

Titone, played a waitress, according to People. During their Malibu wedding, high-profile guests included Jennifer Aniston, Jack Nicholson, Rodney Dangerfield and Sharon Osbourne. Sandler’s English bulldog, dressed in a custom-made tuxedo, was also in attendance.

The pair went on to have two children together, daughters Sadie, 17 and Sunny, 14. The family of four even appeared onscreen together in Sandler’s 2020 Netflix romantic comedy, “The Wrong Missy.”

“I love you both so much!” longtime friend and collaborator and their wedding guest Rob Schneider commented on the post. “Here’s to the next 20!”

Fellow actor Nick Swardson, who has also appeared in films alongside Sandler and was at the wedding, recalled the ceremony in a comment: “When you said ‘I saba doo,’ everyone wept. congrats. Love you both. Jackie is amazing. You sometimes smell. Blessings.”

Adam, Jackie and their children will also star together in the Netflix comedy, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” based on the young adult novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom. Idina Menzel also stars in the movie expected to be released later this year.

The “Uncut Gems” actor is carrying out his deal with Netflix that was first inked in 2014 and renewed in 2020. His 2022 sports drama for Netflix, “Hustle,” directed by Jeremiah Zagar, received critical acclaim and awards-season buzz. Sandler was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

