‘Everyone loved him’: Pedro Pascal, Adam Sandler and other stars react to Carl Weathers’ death

Carl Weathers in 2019. Former collaborators posted their remembrances on social media of the actor, who died Thursday at 76.

As news spread on Friday of the death of actor and director Carl Weathers, filmmakers and former co-stars noted the breadth of his career. From his work in iconic drama and action films like the “Rocky” franchise — in which he played the pugilist Apollo Creed — “Predator” and “Action Jackson,” to film comedies like “Happy Gilmore,” to television shows like the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” and “Arrested Development,” Weathers was a versatile performer.

So memorable were his roles — and physique — that even his arm from a scene in “Predator,” which makes up one-half of the popular handshake meme, has become a part of his varied and lasting legacy.

Movies Classic Hollywood: Carl Weathers of ‘Rocky’ still a hit with fans Carl Weathers’ iconic performance as the brash heavyweight boxing champ Apollo Creed in the 1976 Oscar winner “Rocky” transformed the former pro football player into an overnight sensation.

Jon Favreau, creator of “The Mandalorian,” said in a statement, “I am heartbroken by this devastating loss. He was a hero from my childhood who I was lucky enough to meet and then had the amazing good fortune to work with. He had the energy and curiosity of a young man paired with the wisdom that his rich life and career afforded him.”

Weathers appeared in the hit 1996 comedy “Happy Gilmore” as Derick “Chubbs” Peterson, a retired golfer who becomes coach to Adam Sandler’s title character. Weathers reprised the role for a cameo in Sandler’s 2000 film “Little Nicky.”

Sandler posted online, saying of Weathers, “A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Weathers appeared in three seasons of “The Mandalorian” as bounty hunter Greef Karga and directed episodes in both the second and third seasons.

Pedro Pascal, who plays the title character of “The Mandalorian,” posted simply, “Words fail,” along with a photo of Weathers.

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez said of Weathers: “A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen.”

Jesse Ventura, who appeared with Weathers in “Predator,” said, “A phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years.”

