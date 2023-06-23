Savannah Chrisley says God stepped in to save her from the ‘hurt’ of Father’s Day

Savannah Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best,” center, with her parents Todd, left, and Julie.

Savannah Chrisley is still missing her parents.

The eldest daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley — a now-incarcerated duo best known for their USA Network family reality series “Chrisley Knows Best” — credited God for protecting her heart on Father’s Day this year.

“I got on my flight the 17th ... I got here the 19th ... I basically skipped the 18th,” she wrote in a since-expired Instagram story. “I think that was God saving me from the hurt of Father’s Day. I skipped the day. The 18th didn’t exist in my world.”

The story went up after Savannah shared a photo of her and her father dressed up and beaming at the camera. She captioned the tribute: “Happy Fathers Day to the DAD OF ALL DADS!! What a blessing it is to call you my daddy, love and miss you every single day!”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in June 2022. Todd has been sentenced to 12 years, with 16 months on probation, at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. His wife, Julie, will serve her seven-year sentence, with 16 months on probation, in Kentucky at the Federal Medical Center, Lexington.

Savannah Chrisley, a former beauty queen and vocal advocate for prison reform, revealed on Fox News earlier this month that an appeal process is underway and her family is geared up to fight.

She told host Lawrence Jones III that she’s felt alone and in the dark, and wanted others with similar experiences to feel less isolated.

“Now I can take what has happened to my parents and the injustices with it and speak for others,” she said, adding that she felt the government had overreached.

She also discussed prison conditions she said she’s become privy to since her parents’ incarceration — mentioning black mold, asbestos, lead and lack of air conditioning among the issues plaguing inmates.

“I have two parents living in these conditions. But this isn’t about two people, it is about the nearly 2 million people incarcerated across this country,” she said.

She added, “I like to say I am the poster child for being tone-deaf when it comes to our system.

“Frankly, it didn’t affect my life. So just like most people, why should we be concerned with it?” she said. “But that’s where I’m here to tell people: Just because it doesn’t affect you, doesn’t mean that it’s not happening. There are almost 2 million people incarcerated today. And to see how these people are treated — they are human. If you don’t care about them, care about yourself because they are going to be your neighbor.”