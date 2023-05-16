Savannah Chrisley says first Mother’s Day without imprisoned mom Julie ‘hit hard’

Savannah Chrisley, second from left, opened up about celebrating Mother’s Day without her imprisoned parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

For Savannah Chrisley, the holidays haven’t been the same since her parents, “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their years-long prison sentences in January.

“Mothers Day — this one hit hard! I’ve been DREADING the holidays,” Savannah captioned an Instagram post honoring her imprisoned mother. The Monday post was a video montage of Savannah posing with her mother, Julie, and niece Chloe.

Savannah continued mourning the other milestones that her parents will miss as they serve time for tax evasion and fraud, including younger brother Grayson’s 17th birthday on Tuesday.

In recent months, Savannah has been vocal about the difficulty of being guardian to her younger siblings. The TV star said she has been coping “pretty well,” but said on Instagram, “I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts.”

Savannah pivoted her caption to celebrate her mother and speak against “misconceptions” that her followers and critics may have. To Savannah, Julie is “one hell of a friend,” loyal, fierce and “EVERYTHING that I hope to be.”

Advertisement

Earlier in May, Savannah revealed on her “Unlocked” podcast that her mother seems to be having a difficult time carrying out her sentence. Julie is serving her seven-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center Lexington, a prison in Kentucky.

Recalling letters she received from her mother, Savannah said her mom wrote about “things that she’s scared of or nervous about or just all the thoughts that go through her mind.”

Savannah also took the time in her Instagram post to dispel “NASTY rumors” regarding her parents’ relationship. Todd and Julie have been married since May 1996.

“My parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before,” she said.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in June 2022. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

With years to go until Julie completes her prison sentence, Savannah says she “will forever fight for” her mom.