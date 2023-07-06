Keke Palmer’s boyfriend defends publicly shaming her, citing ‘morals’
Keke Palmer‘s boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson, defended himself, then deleted his Twitter account after he came under fire for publicly shaming the “Nope” star on social media. His account had been reactivated — but set to private by Thursday afternoon.
Jackson disappeared from Twitter this week after criticizing the outfit Palmer recently wore to Usher‘s Las Vegas residency. He tweeted his disapproval in response to a viral video of Usher serenading Palmer, who sported a stylish black bodysuit underneath a sheer, patterned dress at the singer’s concert.
“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson replied to the clip on Twitter.
New-parents alert! Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson welcome baby boy
‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer revealed Monday that she gave birth to her first child, a baby boy with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson, over the weekend.
Suffice to say the remark — which many interpreted as a bitter attempt by Jackson to exert control over the Emmy-winning actor and mother of their newborn child — did not go over well on social media.
“men are so jealous of partners that are more successful than them + is why I always advocate to never as a woman get in a dynamic like this,” tweeted @DrIndyEinstein tweeted.
“I never see men correct other men when they’re fAtHeRs but always wanna be in women’s business,” tweeted @KOOKIIE_KRISP.
“The moment men start seeing woman as mother figures they forget that they have any duality outside of that and thing they can’t be multifaceted,” @smoldumblesbo tweeted . “Keke Palmer better drop his hating ass.”
“Shaming yo own partner online because they wore an attractive outfit is high levels of insecurity,” tweeted @DanBoyWonder.
“Keke Palmer can do whatever the f— she wants and she’s doing nothing wrong,” tweeted @kevycalves. “I hope she kicks his insecure little ass out of her house.”
Keke Palmer tells us about working with Jordan Peele on ‘Nope,’ being her family’s breadwinner as a child and the acting coaching she got from Angela Bassett.
Jackson was quick to react to the backlash by doubling down on his unsolicited opinion of how a mother should dress. He and Palmer welcomed their first child, a son named Leodis Andrellton, in February.
“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackson said in a follow-up tweet.
“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”
Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Selma Blair, Nicholas Hoult and Paul Mescal are among the 398 new invitees to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
After his response drew even more scrutiny, Jackson protected his Twitter account by requiring access.
Palmer has not addressed the controversy. She did, however, share several stunning photos of herself modeling her concert look on Instagram.
“You look AMAAAZING,” musician H.E.R. commented on Palmer’s Instagram post.
“Queen s—,” echoed comedian Ziwe Fumudoh.
Usher — who made a memorable cameo in 2019’s “Hustlers” starring Palmer — commented, “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming.”
The Times has reached out to Palmer’s reps for comment. See more tweets in support of the “Alice” actor below.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.