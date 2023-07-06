Keke Palmer’s boyfriend defends publicly shaming her, citing ‘morals’

Keke Palmer has been trending online after her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, received widespread criticism for comments he made about her on Twitter.

Keke Palmer‘s boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson, defended himself, then deleted his Twitter account after he came under fire for publicly shaming the “Nope” star on social media. His account had been reactivated — but set to private by Thursday afternoon.

Jackson disappeared from Twitter this week after criticizing the outfit Palmer recently wore to Usher‘s Las Vegas residency. He tweeted his disapproval in response to a viral video of Usher serenading Palmer, who sported a stylish black bodysuit underneath a sheer, patterned dress at the singer’s concert.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson replied to the clip on Twitter.

Suffice to say the remark — which many interpreted as a bitter attempt by Jackson to exert control over the Emmy-winning actor and mother of their newborn child — did not go over well on social media.

“men are so jealous of partners that are more successful than them + is why I always advocate to never as a woman get in a dynamic like this,” tweeted @DrIndyEinstein tweeted.

“I never see men correct other men when they’re fAtHeRs but always wanna be in women’s business,” tweeted @KOOKIIE_KRISP.

“The moment men start seeing woman as mother figures they forget that they have any duality outside of that and thing they can’t be multifaceted,” @smoldumblesbo tweeted . “Keke Palmer better drop his hating ass.”

“Shaming yo own partner online because they wore an attractive outfit is high levels of insecurity,” tweeted @DanBoyWonder.

“Keke Palmer can do whatever the f— she wants and she’s doing nothing wrong,” tweeted @kevycalves. “I hope she kicks his insecure little ass out of her house.”

Jackson was quick to react to the backlash by doubling down on his unsolicited opinion of how a mother should dress. He and Palmer welcomed their first child, a son named Leodis Andrellton, in February.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackson said in a follow-up tweet.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

After his response drew even more scrutiny, Jackson protected his Twitter account by requiring access.

Palmer has not addressed the controversy. She did, however, share several stunning photos of herself modeling her concert look on Instagram.

“You look AMAAAZING,” musician H.E.R. commented on Palmer’s Instagram post.

“Queen s—,” echoed comedian Ziwe Fumudoh.

Usher — who made a memorable cameo in 2019’s “Hustlers” starring Palmer — commented, “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming.”

The Times has reached out to Palmer’s reps for comment. See more tweets in support of the “Alice” actor below.

Darius Daulton just tried to humiliate Keke online so he’s not a protector. She makes more than him so he’s not a provider. And he had a child out of wedlock. She’s not his wife. The audacity of trying to scold her about traditional values when he meets none of the criteria. — Kiesha Preston (@KNicolePreston) July 6, 2023

-tweeted from keke palmers mansion off of keke palmers wifi and the phone thats on keke palmers phoneplan. https://t.co/HGsG7vIc0W — Sunny (@chimchimro) July 6, 2023

The KeKe situation isn’t about who the bread winner is. It’s about respect. This why y’all single, miserable, and dating poor Twitter folk now. — Jewelry Clinton (@_KingArii) July 6, 2023

Ppl keep saying “feeling insecure is valid” but Keke’s employee didn’t communicate insecurity. Ppl inferred that, doing emotional labor for a man per usual.



What he DID express was feelings of entitlement, control, misogyny, & patriarchy. & those are the “feelings” to address. — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) July 6, 2023

Never thought I’d be telling anyone to take notes from asap rocky but it looks like keke palmers boyfriend can use a few tips on how to stfu, raise that baby and enjoy his girl — Bioje Armani (@BiojeArmani) July 6, 2023