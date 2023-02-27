New-parents alert! Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson welcome baby boy

Is Keke Palmer still pregnant? Nope. The “Hustlers” star and her boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson, are new parents, she announced Monday.

Palmer revealed on Instagram that she and Jackson welcomed their baby boy over the weekend. The actor shared a collection of photos and videos documenting her first days into parenthood with Jackson.

“We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!,” Palmer wrote in one caption, mentioning El Debarge‘s “Someone.” In the respective video she and Jackson jammed to MO3 and OG Bobby Billions’ “Outside (Better Days)” while their newborn son slept in his car seat behind them.

Palmer also shared some clips from the hospital room where Jackson cradled their newborn, along with close-up photos of the baby.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match,” she concluded her announcement. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Palmer welcomed her first child months after announcing her pregnancy during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut in December.

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby. Keke’s pregnant.’ And I wanna set the record straight: I am,” Palmer said, before revealing her baby bump.

“It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, y'all. But it’s even worse when they’re correct!” she added.

“I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low, ‘cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? People kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shh, can y'all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear! Then we can get to the damn baby shower.’”

A month before welcoming her son, Palmer accidentally revealed her baby’s sex on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” When asked about astrology, Palmer (a Virgo) said her baby “is either going to be a Pisces or Aries.”

“Let me know, guys. Pisces are known to be very deep, they’re emotional creatures,” she said, “so I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.”

Now that her baby has arrived, Palmer’s prediction was correct: Baby Leo is indeed a Pisces.

Times staff writers Christi Carras and Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.