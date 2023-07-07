No charges will be filed in Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident in Las Vegas

No charges will be filed in the Las Vegas incident between Britney Spears and a security guard for NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has concluded its investigation into an incident involving pop star Britney Spears and a security guard for NBA star Victor Wembanyama, and no charges will be filed relating to it.

Spears, who accused Wembanyama’s security guard of battery, said that after she tapped the San Antonio Spurs rookie on the back, his security “back handed” her in the face without looking back, nearly knocking her down and causing her glasses to fall off her face. However, the San Antonio Spurs phenom has alleged that the “Hold Me Closer” singer grabbed him from behind, prompting his head of security, Damian Smith, to push her away.

“The LVMPD has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No charges will be filed against the person involved,” the department said Friday in a statement.

The incident occurred Wednesday while the celebrities were patronizing the Catch restaurant at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The “Toxic” hitmaker filed a police report. In a statement provided Thursday to the Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas police said that the incident had been documented and no arrest or citations had been issued.

The Times has submitted a public records request to obtain a copy of the police report.

The pop star posted a lengthy message Thursday on her Instagram story recounting the incident, denouncing the security guard’s alleged behavior and responding to Wembanyama’s account of what happened.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them,” Spears wrote. “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.”

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.