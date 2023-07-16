Jane Birkin, singer, actor and designer handbag muse, dies at 76

Actor and singer Jane Birkin has died at age 76.

Jane Birkin, the English actor, singer and fashion muse adored by France, has died. She was 76.

The Associated Press reported Birkin’s death on Sunday, citing France’s Ministry of Culture and French media reports.

Born in London and worshiped in France, Birkin rose to prominence as the creative and romantic partner of French musician Serge Gainsbourg. The former couple was known for recording sultry duets, such as the 1969 hit “Je t’aime moi non plus” (I Love You, Me Neither).

Birkin, famed for her personal style, was also known for inspiring the Hermès luxury handbag that bore her surname. The Paris fashion house launched the designer purse as an homage to the performer in 1984.

Jane Birkin at Rome’s night club Cabala 25 in 1972, during a party to launch her record “Black and White.” (Gianni Foggia / Associated Press)

In a tweet translated by Google, French President Emmanuel Macron fondly remembered Birkin as “a complete artist.”

“Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon,” Macron wrote.

“Her voice was as sweet as her engagements were fiery. She bequeaths us tunes and images that will never leave us.”

