Meta confirms Lil Tay’s Instagram account was hacked following death hoax

Meta has reportedly confirmed that Lil Tay’s Instagram was hacked after her account was used to falsely announce the rapper’s death.

The tech giant told TMZ on Saturday that it helped the 14-year-old social media star recover her account after she was unable to access it. Lil Tay, who said her real name is Tay Tian, previously told TMZ that her Instagram page was “compromised by a third party” when it was used to “spread jarring misinformation” about her “sudden and tragic passing.”

The former viral sensation’s 21-year-old brother, reportedly named Jason Tian, was also wrongly pronounced dead in the hoax. The Times and other outlets reported Lil Tay’s death Wednesday based on a statement on her official Instagram account.

Advertisement

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” Lil Tay told TMZ in a statement. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours.”

This is a developing story.