Diddy returns to Instagram, amid federal probe, to celebrate Easter with youngest daughter

Sean “Diddy” Combs returned to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate Easter, posting a carousel of photos of his youngest child, daughter Love, in a few of her holiday outfits.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has returned to Instagram for the first time since federal authorities raided his homes in Holmby Hills and Miami.

The embattled hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur returned to the platform on Sunday to celebrate Easter, posting a carousel of photos of his youngest child, daughter Love, in a few of her holiday outfits.

“HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love,” Combs wrote, sharing the images of his seventh child, whom he welcomed in 2022. The Grammy winner disabled comments on the post.

Advertisement

Combs, 54, shares daughter Love with cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran. He also had four children with model Kim Porter, who died in 2018: son Christian “King” Combs and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, as well as Porter’s son Quincy from her previous relationship with musician Al B. Sure! The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper had son Justin and daughter Chance with stylist-designer Misa Hylton and friend Sarah Chapman, respectively.



The post preceding Combs’ Easter missive is dated March 16 and features the record producer posing with his three elder daughters, Jessie, D’Lila and Chance Combs. He captioned that photo “The Combs Girls.”

Two of the Bad Boy Records co-founder’s sons were briefly detained on the Holmby Hills property. Combs has only spoken publicly through his attorney since the March 18 bicoastal raids, which were conducted by Homeland Security Investigations as part of an ongoing sex trafficking probe out of New York. Combs has also been sued repeatedly since November over accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct; he has denied wrongdoing.

His attorney Aaron Dyer on Tuesday called the raids a “witch hunt” and “a gross overuse of military-level force” as search warrants were executed at his residences.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations.”