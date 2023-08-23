Heidi Klum denies ‘crap’ reports that she eats only 900 calories a day: ‘I don’t count my calories’

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life,” Heidi Klum said about reports that she consumes a mere 900 calories a day.

Heidi Klum is denying the “crap” reports that she consumes only 900 calories daily and insists she has never counted her calories.

The supermodel’s diet was called into question Tuesday after the Daily Mail reported that Klum revealed she only took in 900 calories a day during an Instagram Q&A via a since-expired story. Screenshots of the story showed the Victoria’s Secret Angels alum telling fans how much she weighs (138 pounds). However, there’s no record of her discussing her caloric intake.

After hosting “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, Klum corrected the false reports in a video posted to her Instagram stories. The frustrated model condemned the wildfire-like spread of salacious stories.

“I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories,” Klum said. “For one, I want to say I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life.”

The “Project Runway” alum went on to caution fans not to believe everything they read, before stressing again, “I don’t count my calories.”

“Someone asked me how much I weighed,” the 50-year-old clarified. “And I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed.

“And I don’t know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap,” the model continued. “And it’s really sad because there is no real journalism anymore. People just make up stories. So one person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it and it’s really sad because you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good.”

According to the Dietary Guidelines for America, an active 50-year-old woman needs 2,200 calories a day.

Just for reference, some of the women in the NXIVM cult reportedly adhered to a restrictive 800-calorie diet. “I would never be able to recommend to someone that they follow something this calorically reduced,” Ali Eberhardt, a registered dietitian working with government eating disorder programs since 2011, told Vice. “It sounds very detrimental, very worrisome.”

In August 2017, Women’s Health revealed Klum’s typical diet, courtesy of her nutritionist. It included a breakfast that consisted of three organic scrambled egg whites with spinach, green peppers, spring onions, parsley, accompanied by a small bowl of fresh fruit and tea without milk. For lunch, the model sometimes had turkey or chicken with basmati rice, stir-fry vegetables and salad dressed with olive oil. For dinner, she opted for salmon or chicken served with a salad and veggies, and for dessert the model’s go-to was dark chocolate, sorbet or Greek yogurt.

That equates to roughly 1,000 calories a day, give or take.

But the supermodel also splurges and told Women’s Health “[I was] out to dinner this weekend, and truffles are in season. I had to have the truffle pizza and the truffle pasta. It’s not like I don’t [indulge], but not all the time.”