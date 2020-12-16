Lizzo tells critics to chill: ‘I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox,’ that’s all

Lizzo has replied to those who trashed her for posting about her detox journey over the weekend — and Lizzo wins again.

“I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive,” the “Good as Hell” singer and Grammy winner wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

Then she gave details about her cleanse, which she said was supervised by a nutritionist and shouldn’t be done without research.

“To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself,” Lizzo wrote. “I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way. Remember, despite anything anyone says or does ✨DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY.”

“Thank you for the inspiration we all needed today you legend,” Demi Lovato commented on an accompanying post where Lizzo showed off her body.

The singer had posted an amusing TikTok video Sunday showing the daily steps of her 10-day detox, which included green smoothies, various supplements and waters, cucumbers in apple cider vinegar and, as she put it, “NUTZZ.”

Commenters lit into the performer, calling the detox a scam and lamenting what the apparent diet said about her commitment to body positivity.

“Our bodies are constantly detoxifying for us! It’s our liver’s job!,” wrote one commenter. Another noted, “So much for body positive. Detox’s dont work and they go against all actual body positivity. Im so disappointed.”

“When she first came out she was so body positive and I loved it,” stated a third. “It kinda hurts how bad she’s been feeling.”

The last commenter was likely referring to another TikTok in which Lizzo shared her down mood and the thoughts that accompanied it.

“Came home. Took my clothes off to take a shower,” Lizzo said in that video. “And I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself. Like, you know, what’s wrong with me? Maybe everything, all the mean things people say about me are true. Why am I so disgusting and hating my body?

“And normally I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don’t. And that’s OK too.”

Soon after, she paired that with a video showing what she did to fight off the gloom: “woke up feeling better,” Lizzo wrote. “not 100% but I’m getting there. Gave the parts of me I hated last night a rub & a hug ... issss a new day.”

In addition to her Instagram explanation of the cleanse, Lizzo posted a TikTok video as well, where she talked about what she’d done and why. (Warning: Video contains profanity.)

Normally, she said, she would be “so afraid and ashamed to post things like this” because people expect a big girl who is doing something for health to be “doing it for, like, a dramatic weight loss. And that is not the case.”

November stressed her out, she said, and she drank a lot of booze and ate a lot of spicy food that messed up her stomach. She just wanted to get back to where she was.

“I’m so proud of myself,” the singer said, adding, “I’m proud of my results,” which included better sleep, inner peace and improved hydration.

“That’s it: I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox, and I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever ... they want with their bodies.”