Mandy Moore welcomes a baby girl, completing her family’s ‘very own big three’

Mandy Moore, right, and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their third child.

Mandy Moore just got herself her own Big Three. The “This Is Us” matriarch has welcomed her third child in real life — a daughter by the name of Louise.

“Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season,” Moore wrote Wednesday on Instagram. The actor and singer shared a photo from Lou’s arrival that featured Moore with an enormous smile as she cradled the newborn in a hospital bed.

“She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time,” she added, collaborating on the post with her husband, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith.

Advertisement

Representatives for Moore did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for further comment.

Moore and Goldsmith, who wed in November 2018, are already parents to sons August “Gus,” 3, and Oscar “Ozzie,” 22 months. On her Instagram stories, Moore shared a photo of Lou’s big brothers welcoming their little sister home with an entryway banner. The “big three” was a clear allusion to the Pearson siblings from her hit NBC show “This Is Us.”

The “A Walk to Remember” and “Tangled” star announced that she was pregnant with her third child in June. She posted a photo of the boys wearing coordinating T-shirts that read “Big” and “Middle,” captioning the snapshot with: “Sometimes life imitates art.”

Advertisement

“The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” she added. “Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”

Moore later said that her recent pregnancy was her hardest yet “because chasing 2 toddlers is not for the faint of heart.”

Another baby of hers? The “This Is Us” rewatch podcast. Although the hit NBC drama wrapped in 2022, Moore and co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan gave it new life in May with the launch of their podcast “That Was Us,” which has been delivering new episodes on Tuesdays in place of the Emmy-winning drama.