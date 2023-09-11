Twitch star Kai Cenat got Offset’s help to flirt with SZA. Instagram got in his way

Twitch star Kai Cenat has a “really big crush” on SZA, but it seems Instagram got in the way of his latest, Offset-approved efforts to get to know the “Snooze” singer.

Last week, the Migos rapper virtually joined Cenat (who boasts more than 6.9 million Twitch followers) for an hours-long stream where they played “Call of Duty.” During the gaming session, Offset told Cenat to “shoot your shot” and pursue SZA.

“You got to long range curve though...that’s a big shot to make,” he told Cenat, 21. Unimpressed by the streamer’s bold idea to direct message SZA, 33, via Instagram about her figure in her “Snooze” music video (“You gotta ease your way [in], man”), Offset suggested another pickup line.

Advertisement

“‘I got an idea,’” the “Jealousy” musician, and Cardi B’s husband, offered. He suggested a way for Cenat to get the conversation going, and the streamer sent the private message.

Hours later, on another lengthy Twitch stream Thursday, Cenat told subscribers that he “can’t send any more messages” on Instagram to the Grammy winner. After watching music videos with his followers, Cenat opened his Instagram conversations. This time, a notice replaced the messaging function.

“Invite sent,” the Instagram notice said. “You can send more messages after your invite is accepted.”

“What?” he asked, seemingly at a loss for words. In the chat, his subscribers claimed that SZA blocked Cenat and joked that “Offset set u up.”

Other Cenat fans noted that Instagram’s “Invite” function was added in a recent update. As of August, users can only send one text message to another user who does not follow them, the Verge reported. As of Monday, Cenat follows SZA on Instagram, but not the other way around.

Advertisement

“We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox,” Cindy Southworth, Meta’s head of women’s safety, said in a statement. “That’s why we’re testing new features that mean people can’t receive images, videos or multiple messages from someone they don’t follow, until they’ve accepted the request to chat.”

Even with Offset’s help, it seems Cenat has done all he can Instagram-wise to get with SZA — unless she follows him back and accepts his DM invite.

Cenat, who also has more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube, gained popularity for his gaming streams and reaction videos.

Last month, Cenat had a run-in with the law as his New York City PlayStation giveaway broke into chaos. He was charged with inciting a riot. Weeks after the incident, Cenat won the top streamer of the year prize at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

“This year has been crazy, and I want to go ahead and thank God first. I want to thank my team. I want y’all to understand that God is real,” he said upon receiving the honor, People reported. “I’m just so blessed.”