Cardi B and Offset let new song ‘Jealousy’ do the talking amid cheating rumors

Cardi B faces Offset with her arms around his waist as both arrive styled for a pre-Grammys party
Offset and Cardi B channeled their tumultous romance into their new single, “Jealousy.”
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
What do you do if your spouse accuses you of cheating? Drop a new rap single with them, of course.

That’s what Cardi B and Offset just did.

The Grammy-winning rappers released their latest collaboration, “Jealousy,” a month after Offset raised cheating allegations against the “Bodak Yellow” musician.

The “Jealousy” music video turns the tables, with Cardi B accusing her husband of wanting to “f— b— at my job.” Blowing off steam by taking his bike for a cruise, Offset throws shade at his haters.

“Jealousy that s— gon’ eat your heart out / It’s a AR sawed-off we’ll slow your squad out,” the Migos rapper sings. “It’s the beast you brought out / It’s a feast we ball out / I’ll eat your heart out / I’ll pull ya card out.”

Halfway through the song, it’s Cardi B’s turn to tell off critics — and she gets a little help from Taraji P. Henson. In the video, the “Empire” star is a loyal friend listening to the “Up” rapper’s woes.

“It’s always a bird tryna tweet s— / you offended when I be on defense,” Cardi B raps, dancing with Offset. “They too worried about me and my ... you should worry ‘bout that ... yours sleep with.”

She added: “A b— say my name then she number one trending / I did you a service b—.”

Clearly, Cardi B and Offset are well aware of the social media chatter around their latest cheating feud.

The rappers have been married since 2017 but have faced a number of bumps in their relationship since then. Shortly after their marriage, a video of Offset hanging out with other women made the internet rounds. The Migos rapper apologized in 2018.

The “WAP” singer filed for divorce from Offset in 2020, but withdrew the petition a couple of months later.

“Jealousy” marks the pair’s first collaboration in four years. In 2019, the duo dropped “Clout,” off of Offset’s “Father of 4” album.

Cardi B and Offset share 5-year-old daughter Kulture, 5, and 1-year-old son Wave. Offset has three other children from previous relationships.

Times staff writer Carlos De Loera contributed to this report.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

