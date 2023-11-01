‘Succession’ star Alan Ruck reportedly crashed into Hollywood pizza parlor

The universe apparently wanted “Succession” star Alan Ruck to get some pizza on Halloween.

Surveillance video shows a Rivian truck — reportedly driven by Ruck — smash into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza in Hollywood. Los Angeles police confirmed to The Times that a crash occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision, according to LAPD Sgt. Hector Guzman.

“There were injuries reported, but they appear to be minor,” Guzman said. “Nothing life threatening in nature.”

Surveillance video captured the action. The Rivian is traveling southbound on La Brea approaching Hollywood Boulevard when it rear-ends a vehicle. The impact pushes that vehicle into the intersection, where it then crashes into a another vehicle. The Rivian, meanwhile, has continued in a southwest direction, clipping a separate car before slamming into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza. Photos show the cab of the truck breaking through the building’s exterior.

A truck slammed into the wall of a pizza shop in Hollywood on Tuesday night. (KTLA)

“The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded,” Tim Ratcliff, who owns restaurants close to Raffallo’s, told KTLA.

Ratcliff told the outlet that he rushed to help the driver, who “appeared more concerned about the well-being of others than his own.”

No one involved in the incident was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

According to TMZ, Ruck stayed at the scene of the crash. He was seen outside of his vehicle, talking on his cellphone while the damage was assessed.

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.