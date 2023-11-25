Advertisement
Marty Krofft, co-creator of ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ and other iconic children’s shows, dies at 86

Marty Krofft, the TV creator behind the iconic children’s shows “H.R. Pufnstuf” and “Land of the Lost,” has died.
By Maane KhatchatourianDeputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts 
Marty Krofft, the TV creator behind the iconic children’s shows “The Banana Splits Adventure Hour,” “H.R. Pufnstuf” and “Land of the Lost,” died from kidney failure on Saturday in Los Angeles, his representatives told the Associated Press. He was 86.

Dubbed the “King of Saturday Mornings,” Krofft and his brother Sid were puppeteers-turned-producers whose kids shows, which prominently featured dolls, changed the children’s TV landscape. The two were also behind the classic series “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters” and “D.C. Follies,” and primetime variety shows “Donny and Marie” and “Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters.”

More to come.

Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

