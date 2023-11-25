Marty Krofft, co-creator of ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ and other iconic children’s shows, dies at 86

Marty Krofft, the TV creator behind the iconic children’s shows “H.R. Pufnstuf” and “Land of the Lost,” has died.

Marty Krofft, the TV creator behind the iconic children’s shows “The Banana Splits Adventure Hour,” “H.R. Pufnstuf” and “Land of the Lost,” died from kidney failure on Saturday in Los Angeles, his representatives told the Associated Press. He was 86.

Dubbed the “King of Saturday Mornings,” Krofft and his brother Sid were puppeteers-turned-producers whose kids shows, which prominently featured dolls, changed the children’s TV landscape. The two were also behind the classic series “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters” and “D.C. Follies,” and primetime variety shows “Donny and Marie” and “Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters.”

