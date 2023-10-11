Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform at L.A.’s Theatre at Ace Hotel from the comfort of your own home

Olivia Rodrigo’s grateful all the time, but at 5 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday she made her surprise downtown Los Angeles concert available online.

The “Vampire” singer treated Los Angeles fans and American Express cardholders to an unexpected yet intimate concert at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday night. Rodrigo was joined by collaborator Dan Nigro and the duo recalled the process of creating some of “Guts”’ most memorable numbers.

“I would get home and talk to my wife ... [who would ask] ‘How was the studio today?’ Well we had a philosophical conversation about tempos and speeds of songs for 12 hours and then we both went home crying,” Nigro joked.

The pared-down performance is now available to stream for free on the singer’s YouTube channel until Thursday. In a statement, Rodrigo said fans “around the world can get a sneak preview of what’s to come on tour” with the surprise show.

The singer’s Los Angeles performance comes a month after she released her 12-track “Guts” in September. Times critic Mikael Wood said that in her latest album, “Rodrigo intertwines her tales of social-professional disillusionment with stories of romantic betrayal.”

“Rodrigo’s emotional presence is so strong throughout ‘Guts’ ... that you never lose the sense of a specific young person navigating a trial of her own making,” he added.

In September, Rodrigo announced she will take her “Guts” on the road. Next year, the 20-year-old Disney star-turned-Grammy Award winner begins her second world tour in February at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs.

After shows across the United States, Canada and Europe Rodrigo will return to Southern California for four shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 13, 14, 16 and 17.

In addition to general admission tickets and VIP packages, Live Nation and Rodrigo will sell a limited number of $20 “silver star tickets,” available at a later date.

With “Guts,” Rodrigo’s goal was “to make something a little more playful, a record that didn’t take itself so seriously,” she said in Rolling Stone’s September cover story.

“This album encapsulates growing up and figuring yourself out in the world, and the awkwardness of that,” she said. “I feel myself growing leaps and bounds.”