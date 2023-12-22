Ruth Seymour, tastemaker who made KCRW a public radio powerhouse, dies at 88

Ruth Seymour, the longtime radio executive who built KCRW into a public media powerhouse in the late 20th century, transforming the sonic landscape of Los Angeles and beyond, died on Friday. She was 88.

Seymour’s death was confirmed by her daughter Celia Hirschman.

When Seymour arrived at KCRW in 1977, the station was housed in an elementary school adjacent to Santa Monica College, where staff could hear the hum of the nation’s oldest radio transmitter west of the Mississippi through the walls of the converted classrooms. The listenership at the time was just as modest, their numbers overshadowed by crosstown public radio peer KUSC.

By the time Seymour retired as KCRW’s general manager in 2010 after more than 30 years at the helm, the transmitter was upgraded, the offices had moved across the street to Santa Monica College, and KCRW had become a cultural and intellectual trendsetter not just for Angelenos but for public radio listeners across America.

Seymour, a bohemian tastemaker with a keen eye for talent and often unrelenting standards, played a critical role in boosting the on-air careers of host and storyteller Ira Glass (“This American Life”), journalist Warren Olney (“Which Way, L.A.?” and “To the Point”), satirist Harry Shearer (“Le Show”), literary critic Michael Silverblatt (“Bookworm”) and film critic and interviewer Elvis Mitchell (“The Treatment”). Her influenced continued through KCRW creations like “Morning Becomes Eclectic” and “Left, Right & Center.”

“She was widely respected, she was disagreed with wildly, she was controversial,” said Susan Stamberg, a longtime NPR host and friend who hailed Seymour as visionary. “You always knew where she came form. She never hedged her words, and she always made an impact, positive or negative.”

Seymour’s presence was often an exercise in contrasts. She was a New York intellectual who found a home in sunny Santa Monica; a female leader thriving in a media industry dominated by male executives; a colorful elbow-thrower in the staid academic world of public radio; a snob who was not above the occasional PR stunt; a secular Jew who broadcast hours of Yiddish cultural programming on December’s typically Christmas-dominated airwaves.

Seymour’s three-hour annual show celebrating Yiddishkeit — called “Philosophers, Fiddlers and Fools” — launched in 1978 with a combination of music, stories and Yiddish. It was quintessentially Seymour, quintessentially eccentric, and it landed.

“The program ended and ‘All Things Considered’ came on the air,” Seymour recalled in an essay years later. “The phones began to ring. And ring. And ring. They rang for hours. People waited until a line was free, just to say ‘thank you.’ Some were crying; others wanted to tell their own story; each call was emotional. We were a handful of individuals, in a little bungalow inside a deserted schoolyard, stunned and overwhelmed by the response to the program.”

