Kamar de los Reyes, ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ actor, dies at 56

Kamar de los Reyes, who starred in the long-running daytime series “One Life to Live” and multiple installments of the “Call of Duty” video game franchise, has died. He was 56.

Lisa Goldberg, a publicist for the actor’s wife, Sherri Saum, confirmed De los Reyes’ death in a statement shared with the Associated Press. He died Sunday in Los Angeles following a brief battle with cancer.

De los Reyes’ “One Life to Live” co-star Sean Ringgold was among those who paid tribute on social media. In a Sunday Instagram post, Ringgold shared a video of De los Reyes wishing him a happy birthday. He recalled his welcoming spirit and how their friendship extended past studio walls.

“Countless barbecues in his back yard, steak dinners and we always finished the night with a great cigar,” Ringgold wrote in his caption.”This man would motivate and encourage me when I was feeling down or getting my teeth kicked in by the business which happens from time to time.”

He added: “Kamar will be missed but will always live in my heart. I love you Brother, until we meet again.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Melissa Fumero, who also worked with De los Reyes on “One Life to Live,” re-shared Ringgold’s video to her Instagram story. “We love you Kamar,” she wrote.

Born in Puerto Rico and reared in Las Vegas, De los Reyes began his television career in the mid ’90s with roles in series including “ER,” an adaptation of Jacqueline Susann’s “Valley of the Dolls” and “One Life to Live.” For the ABC daytime series, which ran from 1968 to 2012, De los Reyes starred as Antonio Vega, a former gang member who found new life as a lawyer and eventually a police officer.

De los Reyes appeared in nearly 300 episodes of the soap opera during his tenure, some alongside his wife, Saum. His television credits also include minor parts in “Sleepy Hollow,” “The Rookie,” “All American,” “The Mentalist” and “The Passage.”

The actor was filming CW’s “All American” at the time of his death, and had recently completed filming roles for Marvel’s new “Daredevil” series and Hulu’s “Washington Black,” the Associated Press reported.

De los Reyes, whose early career included various theater jobs in the late ’80s, also starred in the films “Salt,” “Nixon” and “The Cell.” He also worked on the popular “Call of Duty” video game franchise, where he portrayed villain Raul Menendez. De los Reyes starred in several installments of the franchise, including “Black Ops II,” “Black Ops 4” and “Vanguard.”

“De los Reyes lived in Los Angeles, however, his heart never left Puerto Rico,” the family statement said, according to the Associated Press. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Caylen, 26, and twins Michael and John, age 9.