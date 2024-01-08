Advertisement
David Foster’s parenting style came under fire on Instagram. So his daughter stepped in

An Instagram critic questioned David Foster’s commitment to his older children. Big mistake.
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
David Foster may have six kids from different relationships, but there has been “absolutely no abandonment” — despite what one Instagram user thinks.

“I literally just talked to my dad five minutes ago,” Foster’s second-eldest daughter Amy Foster, 50, wrote on Instagram. Amy, whom the Grammy winner shares with Bonnie Jean “B.J.” Cook, came to her father’s defense over the weekend after one Instagram user doubted his commitment to his children.

On Saturday, the 73-year-old musician shared a video of his 2-year-old son Rennie, whom he shares with wife Katharine McPhee, playing his drumkit to Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.” In the comments, musicians including Charlie Puth, Questlove, Kristin Chenoweth and Nicole Scherzinger expressed their awe at Rennie’s talent.

“Oh wow,” replied Questlove.

“I. Can’t. Even. O. M. G!!!!!,” Scherzinger wrote.

However, one Instagram user didn’t seem too impressed and turned their attention to another part of Foster’s life.

“He got daughters (he abandoned) older than me,” the user said in response to the video.

In another comment the user doubled down, writing that Foster left his daughters “to be a parent for his then girlfriend[‘s child] and never saw them again for years.”

Amy replied to the Instagram hater, writing there were no hard feelings toward her father. Instead, she slammed the critic for sharing negativity in response to this “video with an amazing two year old.”

She added: “We’re great. We love our dad. Our dad loves us and we love how our dad is with Rennie.”

In another comment, the same critical commenter cited a documentary in which two daughters — “who sounded very whiny for grown adults “ — claimed they were abandoned. The Instagram user also clarified their comment, noting they only “mentioned it because [people] are making fun of the age in the video. Nothing to do with the little guy.”

Foster and McPhee welcomed Rennie in February 2021. He also has daughters Allison Jones, Sara Foster, Erin Foster and Jordan Foster.

More than a year after welcoming Rennie, Foster revealed to People what it was like raising his first son — and doing so in his 70s.

“At this point in my life, it’s different again,” he said. “Not better or worse, just different. I still work, I’m still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now.”

He added: “I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie ... I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that’s not a bad trade-off. I hope so.”

