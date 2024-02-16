Taylor Swift sends $100K to family of Kansas City mom who died in Chiefs parade shooting

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of a Kansas City mother who died in a shooting on Wednesday.

The grieving family of late Kansas City radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan secured substantial support from the Chiefs’ most popular fan: Taylor Swift.

The “Shake It Off” superstar, and girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe created to benefit the family of Lopez-Galvan, who died Wednesday in a shooting at the Chiefs’ parade that celebrated the NFL team’s Feb. 11 Super Bowl victory. Lopez-Galvan, a devoted sports fan who brought her love of music to radio station KKFI-FM, was 43 years old.

“We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life,” said the fundraiser description. “This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

Opinion Editorial: Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting is the nation’s new brand of terror People who grievously misuse their gun rights are terrorists. And the same approach used by the U.S. to meet the threat of international terrorism is needed to meet the terror of random gun violence and mass shootings at public events.

Lopez-Galvan’s family sought to raise $75,000, but quickly exceeded that goal with the help of Swift. The GoFundMe page lists the Grammy winner as the top donor, giving the grieving family two separate payments of $50,000 each. As of Friday morning the GoFundMe has raised upwards of $224,470, nearly three times the family’s goal.

Advertisement

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” reads each of the singer’s donations.

A representative for Swift, who recently showed support for the Chiefs as they played the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII, confirmed to Variety that the large donations to the Lopez-Galvan family were legit.

The Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory — the team won 25-22 in overtime — with a parade in downtown Kansas City, which ended with a rally in Union Station. The celebration quickly broke out into chaos as gunshots rang out outside Union Station, prompting fans to scramble for safety. More than 20 people, including Lopez-Galvan, were injured in the shooting. Lopez-Galvan was the only person killed.

Kansas City police officials said Thursday that the shooting appeared to stem from a dispute between several people. Police also said there are two juveniles in custody, after detaining and releasing one other, and that several firearms were recovered.

Lopez-Galvan is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years, the GoFundMe said.

“She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to so many,” the family wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.