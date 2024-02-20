Kelly Rowland gets ‘gorgeous’ dressing room from Sherri Shepherd after ‘Today’ drama

Sherri Shepherd, left, had Kelly Rowland on her daytime talk series to promote her new Netflix film.

For Kelly Rowland, daytime host Sherri Shepherd is the “light, positive energy” she needed.

On Monday, the “Mea Culpa” star praised the “Sherri” host as she promoted her upcoming Netflix film. Before getting into the details of her erotic thriller, Rowland told the TV host, “We needed you.”

The singer-actor voiced her gratitude for Shepherd days after she reportedly walked out of NBC’s “Today” show last week. The former Destiny’s Child artist was set to appear alongside “Today” host Hoda Kotb on Thursday but dropped out last minute after she was disappointed by the dressing room reserved for her, Page Six reported. She allegedly left Kotb and her “Today” team scrambling to find a replacement . Ultimately, singer Rita Ora joined Kotb for the segment.

Sources told PageSix that the singer and her crew “were not happy” with what “Today” had allegedly offered. A representative for Rowland did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

When Rowland came to “Sherri,” she was met with the Shepherd treatment — and it seems the TV host made sure of it. When an Instagram follower joked, “I guess her dressing room was acceptable,” about Rowland, Shepherd commented, “oh we gave her a gorgeous room!❤.”

She continued: “It is Kelendria Rowland 🔥🔥🔥.”

Flexing the accommodations for Rowland even more, Shepherd’s team shared a video of the “Motivation” singer’s dressing room on Instagram. The clip sees Rowland, 43, and her crew relaxing in a vibrant room, decked out with a brightly patterned rug, a spacious couch, multiple plush chairs, a blue velvet ottoman and more.

“A TIME WAS HAD with the legendary Kelly Rowland at the Sherri Show,” read the caption.

The TV account’s followers quickly caught onto the subtle “Today” show shade. One follower commented, “Beautiful dressing room 😂❤” and another wrote, “Drops mic 🎤 and exit left! I know that’s right y’all!!! #dressingroomflex.”

On Tuesday morning, Kotbe and “Today” co-host Jenna Bush Hager addressed the Rowland debacle, expressing their love for the “American Soul” star.

“I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show,” Kotb said. “She can share my dressing room. We’ll be together. I just want to say we love her. We’ve loved her on this show for many, many years.”

Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” premieres Friday and stars Rowland as a criminal defense attorney representing a potentially murderous artist. The film also stars Trevante Rhodes and is written and directed by Tyler Perry. Rowland is also a producer.