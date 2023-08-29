Destiny’s grandchild: Blue Ivy ‘works very freaking hard,’ Kelly Rowland says. Just like mom Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland said she is very proud of Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy in a new interview.

Kelly Rowland is “very proud” of Blue Ivy, who has been stealing the show as a backup dancer for her mother throughout Beyoncé’s sold-out Renaissance tour.

The Destiny’s Child alum praised the 11-year-old’s work ethic and compared her to her superstar parents in an interview with E! News published on Sunday. Blue Ivy is the eldest child of Beyoncé and her husband, rap mogul Jay-Z.

“She works very freaking hard, period,” said Rowland, who launched her music career at a young age alongside Beyoncé as part of Destiny’s Child.

“But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”

Music The ultimate guide to everything Beyoncé Do you confuse Honey Balenciaga with Honey Djion? Carlos Basquiat with Jean-Michel Basquiat? Let The Times help, with this handy glossary for all things Queen B.

Advertisement

Blue Ivy made her Renaissance tour debut on May 26 in Paris, where she danced onstage during her mom’s performances of “My Power” and “Black Parade.” That same week, on-demand streaming and digital sales for “My Power” skyrocketed. Call it the Blue Ivy effect.

“My beautiful first born,” Queen Bey captioned Instagram photos of her daughter performing on tour.

“I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Since her surprise cameo in Paris, Blue Ivy has continued to perform alongside her mom on tour with increasing confidence. During her portion of the show, audience members chanted the preteen’s name and waved blue balloons in her honor.

Videos of Blue Ivy flawlessly executing the Renaissance tour choreography have repeatedly gone viral on social media. And her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, couldn’t help but laugh at a social media post that “said Blue has messed around and made Beyonce her Opening Act.”

This is far from the first time Blue Ivy has followed in her talented mother’s footsteps. At just 9 years old, she won her first Grammy Award for appearing in the music video for Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl.” She has also contributed vocals to multiple Beyoncé tracks, including “Brown Skin Girl” and “Blue.”

Advertisement

This weekend, Blue Ivy is likely to join her mom onstage again at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It” hitmaker is scheduled to play SoFi on Friday, Saturday and Monday — which also happens to be her 42nd birthday.