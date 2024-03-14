Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty, will pay $1,500 for Yellowstone gaffe

Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to hiking in restriction section of Yellowstone National Park.

From a “Mamma Mia” star, a sincere mea culpa.

Pierce Brosnan pleaded guilty Thursday to hiking in a restricted thermal area during his November visit to Yellowstone National Park, according to court records.

The former James Bond and “SOS” warbler was ordered to make a $1,000 donation to Yellowstone Forever, a nonprofit organization supporting the park, by April 1 and was also fined $500.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick dismissed a second petty offense for violating closures and use limits.

Brosnan took to Instagram on Thursday for a heartfelt apology.

The actor wrote that he has “the utmost respect for and love of our natural world.”

He said he didn’t see a “no trespassing” sign when he entered the area to snap a picture.

“I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area. Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy,” Brosnan wrote.

Park officials said the “Tomorrow Never Dies” actor wandered into a restricted area at Mammoth Terraces. Park rules state that “foot travel in all thermal areas and within the Yellowstone Canyon between the Upper Falls and Inspiration Point must be confined to boardwalks or trails that are maintained for such travel and are marked by official signs.”

Water from the hot springs can “cause severe or fatal burns,” according to the park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.