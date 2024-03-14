Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty, will pay $1,500 for Yellowstone gaffe

Pierce Brosnan wears a blue blazer and a white dress shirt as he poses for photos at a red carpet event.
Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to hiking in restriction section of Yellowstone National Park.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

From a “Mamma Mia” star, a sincere mea culpa.

Pierce Brosnan pleaded guilty Thursday to hiking in a restricted thermal area during his November visit to Yellowstone National Park, according to court records.

The former James Bond and “SOS” warbler was ordered to make a $1,000 donation to Yellowstone Forever, a nonprofit organization supporting the park, by April 1 and was also fined $500.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick dismissed a second petty offense for violating closures and use limits.

Advertisement

Brosnan took to Instagram on Thursday for a heartfelt apology.

The actor wrote that he has “the utmost respect for and love of our natural world.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA-JANUARY 05: Pierce Brosnan arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 2020

Entertainment & Arts

Pierce Brosnan cited for walking in a restricted geothermal area at Yellowstone park

Pierce Brosnan received a citation for walking in an off-limits geothermal area at Yellowstone National Park. The actor has a January court date in Wyoming.

Dec. 27, 2023

He said he didn’t see a “no trespassing” sign when he entered the area to snap a picture.

“I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area. Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy,” Brosnan wrote.

Park officials said the “Tomorrow Never Dies” actor wandered into a restricted area at Mammoth Terraces. Park rules state that “foot travel in all thermal areas and within the Yellowstone Canyon between the Upper Falls and Inspiration Point must be confined to boardwalks or trails that are maintained for such travel and are marked by official signs.”

Water from the hot springs can “cause severe or fatal burns,” according to the park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsFast Break
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement