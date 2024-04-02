Joe Flaherty, ‘Freaks and Geeks’ and ‘SCTV’ star, dies at 82

Joe Flaherty, best known for his work with the comedy troupe Second City and its Canadian sketch comedy show “SCTV,” has died.

Flaherty’s daughter, Gudrun, confirmed his death on Tuesday to the Associated Press .

The comedian, actor and writer was also known for his role as Lindsay and Sam’s beloved dad, Harold Weir, on “Freaks and Geeks.” He also played a heckler to Adam Sandler’s titular character in “Happy Gilmore.” Flaherty’s most lasting contribution to comedy, though, was through his work with the Second City.

Flaherty began his comedy career at Second City’s Chicago location, where he wrote and performed in multiple revues over seven years. In those performances, he starred alongside Brian Doyle-Murray, Harold Ramis and John Belushi. Flaherty later moved to Toronto to help develop a new Second City location.

While he was in Canada, Flaherty also starred in and wrote for “SCTV,” working with comedic legends John Candy, Catherine O’Hara and Martin Short. He was nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards for his writing on the show, winning twice in 1982 and 1983. His work on the series is regarded highly to this day, from his impressions of Richard Nixon and Gregory Peck, to his original characters Big Jim McBob, Guy Caballero and Count Floyd.

Flaherty continued work in film and television long after his time on “SCTV,” appearing in “Back to the Future II,” “One Crazy Summer,” “National Security,” “Family Guy,” “The King of Queens” and more.

“Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ’40s and ’50s,” his daughter wrote in Tuesday’s statement, according to AP. “Cinema wasn’t merely a hobby for him; it profoundly influenced his career, particularly his unforgettable time with ‘SCTV.’ He cherished every moment spent on the show, so proud of its success and so proud to be part of an amazing cast.”