Dakota Johnson braves a wardrobe malfunction on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: ‘It just fell off!’

Dakota Johnson’s strap on her gown unexpectedly broke during a late-night appearance Wednesday.

Dakota Johnson braved a potential wardrobe malfunction Wednesday night during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” when one of her dress straps snapped in the middle of her interview.

“Your dress just came unhooked,” Kimmel said, and, ever the gentleman, offered her tape to hold the pieces of her black Bottega Veneta gown together.

“My dress — it just fell off,” Johnson said and laughed, clutching the delicate metal pieces to her shoulder.

Advertisement

“It seems to be hanging in all right,” Kimmel reassured her, and Johnson agreed.

“I’ll just hold it,” she said.

And that’s what the “Lost Daughter” star did, as she and Kimmel continued to discuss her new movie “Daddio,” in which she stars alongside Sean Penn. The drama from Sony Pictures is scheduled to be released nationwide on June 24.

Johnson isn’t the only celeb who has dealt with faulty clothing recently — the zipper on Emma Stone’s pale green peplum Louis Vuitton dress broke during the Oscars this past awards season and Taylor Swift tossed the heel of her Christian Louboutin boot to a fan after it snapped off in the middle of her Eras Tour set in November, forcing her to perform on tiptoe.

This isn’t even Johnson’s first public fashion emergency — her top at the 2016 People’s Choice Awards broke too.

Thankfully, she wasn’t fazed by either mishap.

“Well, it’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs,” the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star told the People’s Choice audience.